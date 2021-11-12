Khloe Kardashian rocks Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS X Fendi jumpsuit while filming for Hulu

Khloe Kardashian posted Kim Kardashian’s line on social media the day it debuted. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Khloe Kardashian flaunted her physique with Kim Kardashian’s fashion line.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has spent the past few weeks at home. In October 2021, she and her daughter, True Thompson, contracted Covid-19.

Now that they’re seemingly doing better, the Revenge Body star returned to the set of the Kardashians’ Hulu show.

The outing comes days after fans criticized her for her Instagram posts.

Khloe Kardashian stepped out in a body-hugging Fendi X SKIMS jumpsuit to film with Malika Haqq

On Monday, Nov. 8, Kim Kardashian launched a collaboration with the luxury brand Fendi. The line includes $950 dresses and tops, as well as a puffer jacket priced at $2,950. Kardashian also added signature underwear, shapewear, and hosiery.

According to TMZ, Fendi X SKIMS’ debut brought in $1 million in its first minute. On Wednesday, Khloe proved she’s one of the line’s biggest fans.

During a luncheon with her best friend, Malika Haqq, the Revenge Body star wore a tight, brown catsuit with the line’s logo.

While leaving JOEY restaurant in Woodland Hills, Khloe accessorized the look with tan heels, a brown Fendi fanny pack, and brown, oversized sunglasses.

Khloe also posted the look on her Instagram page. She wore the same outfit to her niece Dream Kardashian’s birthday party that afternoon.

Khloé Kardashian supports Skims x Fendi in skintight bodysuit https://t.co/R0MdyQIRC1 pic.twitter.com/1qQLWgfkzI — Page Six (@PageSix) November 12, 2021

The post came after Khloe posted more photos of her wearing Kim’s collection. She shared an Instagram slideshow on Monday of her wearing a sheer Fendi X SKIMS dress.

However, fans weren’t pleased with Khloe’s decision to post shortly after Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival left eight people dead in November 2021.

Who is Khloe Kardashian married to in 2021?

Khloe and Haqq’s lunch date will reportedly be a part of the Kardashians’ new Hulu show. Since ending KUWTK in June 2021, the family reunited in September for their latest project.

The series will reportedly have a similar premise to the first show, focusing on the siblings’ personal lives.

Throughout the series, Khloe has discussed her relationships publicly. After multiple breakups, including a divorce from Lamar Odom, she continued searching for love until meeting Tristan Thompson.

After two years of dating, the pair welcomed their daughter, True Thompson. However, they broke up in 2019 when Thompson kissed Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

In 2021, Kardashian gave her baby daddy another try. However, they split up again in June following more infidelity rumors. Today, the Good American CEO remains single and focused on True.