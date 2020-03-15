Kim Kardashian shares passage from 1981 Dean Koontz novel that seemingly predicts coronavirus

Kim Kardashian has shared a passage from a 1981 Dean Koontz novel that seemingly predicts the coronavirus outbreak.

The reality TV star and her famous family all shared the message from an old book that eerily seems to have foreshadowed recent world events.

In true Kardashian fashion, Kim used social media to let her fans know about group chat the family was having via text message.

The “prophetic” coronavirus passage

Kim Kardashian West shared the passage on Twitter, noting sister Kourtney Kardashian has sent it to the family.

“In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments. Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again 10 years later, and then disappear completely,” read a picture of message Kourt shared.

Now the Tweet sent from the Poosh founder, said late psychic Sylvia Browne wrote the message or rather a prediction in 2008. However, fans of Dean Koontz know the passage initially appeared in his horror novel, The Eyes of Darkness.

Kourtney just sent this on our group chat pic.twitter.com/XyjGajY71d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 12, 2020

The book explicitly mentions a bio-weapon called “Wuhan-400.” It is significant and creepy because the coronavirus originated from an outbreak in Wuhan, China.

Readers noticed the similarities and posted on Kim’s tweet letting the KKW Beauty mogul know the message is not from the physic but rather the famous novel. Several users shared pictures of the book, including the page featuring the eerie passage.

Kim spreads the love

Kim has been trying to spread love to her fans during this time. She is sharing information, as well as photos and videos of her children. The reality TV star even shared safety precautions she was taking after Khloe Kardashian coughed at her house.

She called a doctor to come to her house to give medical tips. Kim also explained in her Instagram Story a new way of greeting people, which is to bow instead of bumping elbows or shaking hands. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star admitted she is sanitizing anything that has been touched by someone outside her house.

Kim is also trying to make her fans laugh, with videos. One of her adorable videos featured Chicago West singing for the rain to go away. Another video Kim shared let fans know North West created a quarantine house for her two dolls named Kim and Kanye.

A passage that seemingly predicts the coronavirus from a 1981 Dean Koontz is making its way around social media. Kim Kardashian is one of the people sharing the message.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 at 8/7c on E!