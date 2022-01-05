Kanye West spotted leaving hotel wearing same clothes from night before spent with Julia Fox

Things appear to be heating up between Kanye West and actress Julia Fox. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Photographs reveal Kanye West left a hotel wearing the same clothes from the night before spent with the 31-year-old actress, Julia Fox.

Kanye West and his rumored new flame watched a play at Broadway before heading to dinner at Carbone.

They were first linked after they were spotted having dinner in Miami last week.

Kanye and Julia watched Jeremy O. Harris Slave Play at the August Wilson Theater, according to multiple sources.

Kanye seems smitten with the stunning actress who rose to fame for her role in Adam’s Sandler’s Netflix movie, Uncut Gems.

According to Page Six, Fox went back to Kanye’s hotel room after their night out in NYC.

“They arrived at the Pendry Hotel in the same SUV they were in all night,” the eyewitness told the publication.

They added, “Kanye got out first and ran in since there was a group of fans waiting for him outside. Julia then followed behind him.”

Kanye photographed in the same clothes from the night before

Yeezy was spotted leaving the luxurious Pendry hotel, rocking the same hoodie, windbreaker jacket, Levis jeans, and Red Wing boots.

On the other hand, the actress changed to a blue jacket from the black one she wore during their night out.

A source told Page Six that the pair are bonding over recently getting out of relationships.

“They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely,” the source close to Fox told the publication, adding. “They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.”

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage.

The rapper and fashion mogul started dating model Irina Shayk shortly after parting ways with the Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s star and he recently dated 22-year-old model Vinetria but seemed hell-bent on repairing his marriage.

The rapper recently purchased a home for $4.5 million near the Hidden Hills mansion he shared with Kim and their four children.

In November 2020, he gave a speech at Skid Row, invoking religion when discussing his failed marriage.

“If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is ok… but when God brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation,” he said at the time.

The following month, in a late ditch effort to win back Kim, he remixed his hit single Runaway, pleading with Kim to “run back to him” as she filed to be legally declared single.

Julia Fox recently blasted her husband, Peter Artemiev calling him a “deadbeat alcoholic” in a series of Instagram stories in which she accused him of being an absentee father.