Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are going through a divorce and the rapper has reportedly moved on with supermodel Irina Shayk. Pic credit: ETOnline/YouTube.

Kanye West and Irina Shayk were spotted together in Provence, France, after persistent rumors linked the pair as a couple.

Kanye recently celebrated his 44th birthday with the supermodel and is going through a divorce with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

According to TMZ, supermodel Irina Shayk and Kanye have been dating for several months.

The publication reveals that Shayk, 35, was spotted wearing a DMX memorial t-shirt before it was made available to the public.

In April, Kanye teamed up with Balenciaga to design DMX tribute t-shirt’s to raise money for the Hip Hop legend’s family following his tragic death earlier this year.

Kim Kardashian reportedly filed for divorce in February after seven years of marriage. The couple share three children and appear to be on amicable terms.

While Kanye reportedly spent his birthday with Irina, Kim took to Instagram to wish her estranged husband a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday. Love U for Life!” Kim wrote in the caption alongside a photo of the former couple and their three children.

Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye’s dating rumors

According to InTouch Weekly, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star ‘wasn’t surprised that Kanye has moved on with Irina.

“Kim heard about the rumors that he was pursuing Irina. She wasn’t surprised,” the source reportedly tells the publication, adding: “He’s always loved her look, and she’s a supermodel. Kanye loves the fashion and modeling world, so this makes complete sense.”

Intouch Weekly also claims that the Kardashian family is happy for Kanye and the former couple agreed that Kanye would rebound with a new relationship publicly as a “weird, show of respect.”

Kanye West and Irina Shayk are dating!



Kanye West rebounds with Irina Shayk as the pair are spotted on a romantic stroll in France on his 44th birthday



The pair, who have known each other for years, appeared to be comfortable around one another pic.twitter.com/FtfQ0iAmDG — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) June 9, 2021

On Kanye’s birthday, the Kardashians sent him well wishes despite his ongoing divorce from Kim. Khloe describes the rapper as her “brother for life,” while Kris Jenner shared a photo of the two on her Instagram Story.

Kanye has known Irina Shayk for at least a decade due to his work in the fashion industry. The supermodel appeared in his 2010 music video for hit record Power.

Irina Shayk shares a daughter, Lea, with Bradley Cooper – the former couple reportedly split in 2019.

Kim feels like a ‘loser’ after Kanye divorce

On a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim expressed her dismay at her third marriage falling apart.

“He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a failure that it’s, like, a third marriage,” a tearful Kim said to her sisters, adding: “Yeah, I feel like a loser. But I can’t even think about that. Like, I want to be happy.”

Kanye has not made any public statements concerning his pending divorce. Kim was rumored to be dating CNN contributor Van Jones.