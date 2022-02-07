Watch Pete Davidson’s hilarious Super Bowl ad as he’s tackled by Jerod Mayo for Hellmann’s

SNL’s Pete Davidson stars in his first commercial for the Super Bowl. Pic credit: Hellmann’s/YouTube

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson’s Super Bowl ad will mark his commercial debut during the big game, as he’ll appear in a funny spot for Hellmann’s.

The advertisement arrived online after Davidson got booed at a college basketball game. Now he’ll be getting tackled by an NFL star on national TV during a Super Bowl commercial.

That NFL star is appropriately former Super Bowl winner Jerod Mayo, who played for eight seasons in the league and racked up plenty of tackles during his career.

Watch Pete Davidson’s Super Bowl ad for Hellmann’s

In a 2022 Super Bowl ad, former NFL player Jerod Mayo is tackling food waste by literally tackling people attempting to waste food.

“Make Taste Not Waste” is the TV commercial’s slogan, with Mayo tackling a couple in their home, a mother in front of her son, a grandmother looking in the fridge.

Another scene shows Pete Davidson munching on some snacks during a party at home with his mother when Mayo comes at him.

“Whoa whoa,” Davidson says as he stops a charging Mayo from taking down his mother. “Mom’s already tackling food waste.”

“That’s a big guy,” Davidson says as he makes a big muscles gesture to his mom. Soon after, Mayo comes charging back into the picture with a vicious hit, tackling Davidson down to the floor.

“Sorry man, I had to,” Mayo says as he’s on top of Davidson staring at him.

“I get it. I’m a hittable guy,” Davidson replies in the hilarious TV spot.

With the Super Bowl being the second-most wasteful day of the year, Hellmann’s continues to tackle the issue by urging people not to waste food.

According to ET Online, other celebrities will be revealed who are working to curb that issue as well. Viewers can check out the campaign at Hellmann’s website, including various recipes to make using their products.

Davidson, 28, is currently dating reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian as she continues to deal with the fallout from the divorce she filed from Kanye West last February.

He’ll be one of several SNL stars appearing in Super Bowl ads, too, as another ad features married couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost.

Who is NFL player Jerod Mayo?

Mayo is a good choice as the star tackler in Hellmann’s ad with Davidson. The linebacker was the No. 10 draft pick by the New England Patriots in 2008 and spent eight seasons with the team.

During that time, Mayo tallied a 2008 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, two Pro Bowl selections, and a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots.

He finished his NFL career with 536 solo tackles, 266 assisted tackles, 11 sacks, seven fumble recoveries, and three interceptions.

The retired NFL star shared several tweets about his partnership with Hellmann’s last month, including a quick video clip below where he “gets the call” to tackle food waste.

“When destiny [calls] you answer,” Mayo tweeted along with the clip.

Other Super Bowl ads that viewers will see include Snoop Dogg with Martha Stewart for BIC lighter, Mila Kunis with Demi Moore for AT&T, and Zendaya for Squarespace. The Super Bowl arrives Sunday, February 13, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30/5:30c on NBC.