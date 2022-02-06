Zendaya’s Super Bowl ad debut channels her inner mermaid for Squarespace

Actress Zendaya will appear in her first commercial for the Super Bowl this year. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/LJ Fotos/AdMedia

Fresh off the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, actress Zendaya will appear in a Super Bowl commercial to help promote Squarespace.

It’ll mark Zendaya’s debut during the game, as it’s her first time featured in a Super Bowl ad. A teaser clip has hit the internet with other Super Bowl 2022 commercials showing a bit of what’s on the way.

It’ll feature the Euphoria star channeling her “inner mermaid” for the website building and hosting company just over a month after debuting her new hair color.

Watch Zendaya Super Bowl ad ‘Big Game’ teaser

A 10-second teaser clip gives viewers a glimpse at actress Zendaya promoting Squarespace in a mermaid-inspired outfit as she spins on the beach with waves crashing behind her and audible seagulls in the distance.

The actress wears a beautiful mint dress adorned with seashells and starfish of varying sizes. With Zendaya’s red hair, her look certainly points to Disney’s classic The Little Mermaid.

Squarespace calls their ad “Everything to Shell Anything,” referring to their extensive website-building services. So far, not much else is known about the ad’s plot or theme, though.

The full advertisement will drop on Sunday, February 13, before or during the Super Bowl on NBC.

Zendaya will be one of many celebrities featured during Super Bowl commercials. Others will include Lindsay Lohan for Planet Fitness, Kevin Hart for Costco, and Arnold Schwarzenegger for BMW. A Snoop Dogg BIC lighter ad teams the rapper up with Martha Stewart.

According to a Deadline report, NBCUniversal sold out their ad inventory across NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, with many advertisers paying $7 million for a 30-second spot during the big game.

Zendaya debuted new hair, sparked engagement rumors

This past December, Zendaya revealed to everyone via her Instagram Story that “It was time for a change.” The actress shared a selfie of herself with new red hair and tagged colorist Sarah Shears of One Eleven Lounge.

As fans quickly noticed, the selfie also revealed Zendaya was wearing a ring on her left ring finger. That quickly led to rumors that the actress was engaged.

Pic credit: @zendaya/Instagram

Fans speculated that boyfriend Tom Holland may have proposed to his Spider-Man co-star, but that wasn’t the case. According to Elle, other fans recognized it was a yellow diamond Bulgari ring that she bought herself and wears frequently.

While the couple hasn’t become engaged based on any reports, it appears things are going well. The movie Spider-Man: No Way Home was a worldwide hit, grossing over $1 billion despite movie theaters struggling over the past few years.

In addition to that success, Zendaya produces and stars in HBO’s hit show Euphoria. She’ll also be part of Dune: Part Two, a sequel to the critically-acclaimed sci-fi drama she starred in last year. That movie is scheduled to arrive in 2023.

Viewers will be able to see Zendaya’s Super Bowl ad debut on Sunday, February 13, with the big game kicking off at 6:30/5:30c on NBC.