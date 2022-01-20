Zendaya pregnancy rumors: Spider-Man actress plagued with fan theories about baby with Tom Holland

Speculation randomly arrived that Zendaya is pregnant with Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland’s baby. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency & Gary Mitchell/Landmark Media

Despite Zendaya and Tom Holland keeping their relationship mostly private, it hasn’t stopped fan speculation over the years, including recent Zendaya pregnancy rumors.

The Spider-Man co-stars have been potentially dating off-and-on since 2017, although they made it a point to shut down dating rumors back then and even a few years ago.

However, photos popped up of the two last summer, which sparked the dating rumors again. This past month, a rumor has arrived suggesting Zendaya is pregnant with Tom Holland’s baby after the couple became engaged.

What are the Zendaya pregnancy rumors?

As of this report, it’s unknown where the Zendaya pregnancy rumors may have originated, but it may have arrived after a TikTok video suggested that Holland had married his Spider-Man co-star.

A tweet shows off a TikTok video along with the caption “Zendaya fixing to get pregnant.”

As seen in the screenshot below, there are also the words “Tom is dad…” over a few photos of Zendaya, one of which shows a slight baby bump, which was likely photoshopped.

Pic credit: @Treasy077/Twitter

That same video also suggested that the couple is expecting their first child together. While that video isn’t true, some people decided to play up the rumors on social media leading to fan theories about the pregnancy.

On TikTok, various individuals reportedly shared “morphed” images of Zendaya with a baby bump, and the images appear quite photoshopped, according to Daily Sun.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Even so, once something goes viral, it tends to lead to some people thinking it may be true. Recently, that happened with an Adam Sandler death hoax based on a TikTok video and comments.

A tweet from @viraltrustnews below debunks the Zendaya pregnant rumors and shows another fake photo of the Spider-Man actress with her belly noticeably larger.

Pic credit: @viraltrustnews/Twitter

When did Tom Holland and Zendaya start dating?

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s first met on set back in 2016 when they started filming for Spider-Man: Homecoming, which was Holland’s first solo movie as the web-slinger.

That same year, they started to post photos with each other on Instagram and attended public events, but not necessarily together. Still, fans noted their playful antics and how they seemed close during red carpet events or at San Diego Comic-Con.

As of May 2017, fans were taking note of the couple’s “more personal relationship” during the MTV Movie and TV Awards, according to Elle’s report.

In July 2017, a source told People that Tom Holland and Zendaya started dating while filming Spider-Man. However, the two actors denied the dating rumors when asked about them over the months.

“They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another,” the source said.

While they continued to downplay dating rumors over the years while filming the sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home, fans continued to speculate based on social media and their appearances.

In June 2019, Holland shot down rumors of them dating during his Elle interview, indicating he was single. However, he may have further crushed the hopes of those shipping him and Zendaya when he posted an Instagram photo with girlfriend Nadia Parkes (below) a year later.

However, just last July, Tom Holland and Zendaya were seen kissing at a red light in Los Angeles. Later in the day, they were spotted leaving Zendaya’s mother’s residence. At that time, Page Six reported the co-stars had confirmed the relationship.

Holland made sure to wish his girlfriend a happy birthday this past September too.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx,” Tom wrote in an Instagram post that put faith back into the hearts of those supporting their relationship.

They worked together again for a third Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which arrived in theaters this past December. The two have seemed smitten with one another by many people’s accounts, based on their social media shares and various appearances.

As the film was about to arrive in theaters, they appeared on various shows, including Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Benedict Cumberbatch and Jacob Batalon. Kimmel even referred to Zendaya as Tom’s girlfriend, and Holland didn’t bat an eye or attempt to correct him.

Holland isn’t the first to date his Spider-Man co-star, as previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield dated their co-stars, Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone, respectively.

Right now, Tom Holland and Zendaya seem to be fully dating but still keeping the details on the down-low. However, they’re not married yet, based on any official reports. Likewise, those Zendaya pregnancy rumors haven’t been confirmed anywhere and seem to be the work of a viral TikTok video playing up the couple’s relationship.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently in theaters.