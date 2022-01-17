Andrew Garfield proves he’s way better at keeping secrets than fellow Spider-Man Tom Holland

Andrew Garfield at the AMPAS 9th Annual Governors Awards at Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

The recent arrival of Spider-Man: No Way Home in movie theaters brought many viewers some major surprises in the form of several major cameos.

Tom Holland been known as Spider-Man for over five years now, portraying the lovable Peter Parker and his web-slinger alter ego.

However, several more actors donned the role before him, including Andrew Garfield, who recently proved that he is much better at keeping secrets than Holland.

This report contains some spoilers for anyone who has yet to see or hear about what happens in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Andrew Garfield kept major movie secret

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the latest Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios collab featuring everyone’s favorite web-slinger.

As fans saw in the trailers, it brought back a familiar cast of characters, including Zendaya as Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson, Jacob Batolon as Ned, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange.

While most people knew about those appearances, there were some surprises. That included the return of two other Spider-Man actors to reprise their familiar roles.

Tobey Maguire was back again as one Spider-Man, while Andrew Garfield returned as one as well, both from alternate universes. Garfield said he kept his appearance in the movie under tight wraps, even refusing to spill details to his ex-girlfriend, Emma Stone.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Emma [Stone] kept on texting me. She was like, ‘are you in this new Spider-Man film?'” Andrew said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.'”

“She was like, ‘Shut up. Just tell me.’ I’m like, ‘I honestly don’t know’—I kept it going,” Andrew said, laughing.

“And then she saw it and was like, ‘you’re a jerk,'” Garfield shared, saying he never gave up any details to ruin the surprise.

Garfield and Stone began dating back in 2010, as they were filming a new Amazing Spider-Man film together. The couple kept their relationship very private, and by 2015 it was revealed they had broken up. However, they’ve still remained good friends.

Garfield explains what brought him back to role

Garfield, 38, has appeared in two of his own Spider-Man movies, with Emma Stone playing the role of Gwen Stacy. In 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Gwen Stacy tragically dies during an incident involving Harry Osbourne (Dane DeHaan).

“My Spider-Man got to save his younger brother’s romantic relationship, potentially. And to heal the most traumatic moment of his own life through doing it for his younger brother,” Andrew shared about his involvement.

“I will say the image of my catching [Zendaya’s] MJ — that was really beautiful and it kind of sold me on the whole thing,” Andrew shared of his involvement.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland managed to keep Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s cameos a secret for this particular Marvel movie. Esquire attempted to get him to make the reveal last February, but he wouldn’t divulge the details.

“No, no, they will not be appearing in this film,” Tom told Esquire. “Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making.”

Tom Holland, king of movie spoilers?

Garfield’s recent recalling of how he kept his appearance in No Way Home a secret from Emma Stone makes him a good role model for younger Spider-Man actor Tom Holland.

Per Cinamablend, Holland has infamously spoiled more than a few movies for people over the years, including yelling to a theater full of fans about to watch Avengers: Infinity War, “I’m Alive!” Spoiler alert: In the film, Holland’s Spider-Man is one of many characters wiped out of existence by the snap of supervillain Thanos’ fingers.

Although many believe it was staged, Holland may have also spoiled the title of his Spider-Man sequel. In something that definitely wasn’t staged, he reportedly spoiled plot details about Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to fellow MCU actor Chris Pratt, who was set to star in the film.

Luckily, Tom seems to be getting better at keeping secrets as he continues playing Peter Parker and his alter-ego superhero, Spider-Man.