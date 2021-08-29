Emma Stone trends as Cruella begins streaming for free on Disney+

Emma Stone stars in the movie Cruella. Pic credit: Disney+

Fans are gushing over actor Emma Stone’s performance in the Disney Plus movie Cruella as it begins to stream for free. Cruella is a prequel to the iconic novel, and eventual Disney movie, 101 Dalmations. As one would guess from the movie’s title, it follows the early life of villain Cruella de Vil.

Stone stars as the titular character in Cruella. Prior to this role, she has held lead roles in many notorious projects. Some of her most recognizable movies include Superbad, The House Bunny, Zombieland, and The Amazing Spider-Man. A-list actor Emma Thompson joined Stone in Cruella, along with actors Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, and Emily Beecham.

The movie first dropped on Disney Plus as an add-on for subscribers, but now, it is streaming for free on the platform. Here’s everything we know about streaming Cruella and the reaction it received from fans.

Emma Stone is trending

After months of anticipation, Cruella is available for streaming on Disney Plus without paying for Premier Access. This means that many fans of Stone are tuning into the movie for the first time. Cruella had a successful summer debut, releasing simultaneously in theaters and on Disney Plus. It has been reported that the movie’s domestic opening pulled in a whopping $21 million and a sequel is anticipated.

With all of this good press surrounding the well-received movie, Stone was in for a big surprise following the movie’s streaming premiere on August 27. Less than 24 hours later, the star was trending on Twitter with many fans expressing their love for the actor.

One fan wrote, “Just checked out #Cruella since I noticed it was finally free on Disney+… Really enjoyed it. Emma Stone is just ultra talented in the role, not to mention she’s weirdly sexy AF in a Margot Robbie/Harley Quinn sort of way.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Just checked out #Cruella since I noticed it was finally free on Disney+… Really enjoyed it.



Emma Stone is just ultra talented in the role, not to mention she’s weirdly sexy AF in a Margot Robbie/Harley Quinn sort of way.. 🥵😍



Also, PONGO & PERDITA!! pic.twitter.com/FcbS9UszfM — Alex Monroe (@TimeToHunt1) August 29, 2021

Another expressed, “Just watched #Cruella and while I thought the first half of the movie was a bit bland and felt very heavy handed, the second half of the movie is absolutely incredible. I want a trilogy of Cruella movies! I need more slightly unhinged Emma Stone in my life!!!”

Just watched #Cruella and while I thought the first half of the movie was a bit bland and felt very heavy handed, the second half of the movie is absolutely incredible.



I want a trilogy of Cruella movies! I need more slightly unhinged Emma Stone in my life!!! pic.twitter.com/Nbyq2ZRgSk — ShinoSeven🏳️‍🌈 (@shino_seven) August 29, 2021

Another boldly stated, “Emma Stone playing Cruella is the best thing Disney has given us.”

Emma Stone playing Cruella is the best thing Disney has given us pic.twitter.com/KZo4qsFHc7 — Muneebah (@amuggelslab) August 28, 2021

Cruella streams for free

Critics also raved about Stone’s performance in their reviews of Cruella. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie holds a 74% critic rating and a 97% audience score. Notably, critics praised the movie’s strong performances and Stone’s emotional range. Mike Scott wrote about Stone’s portrayal in Times-Picayune. He said, “the way she elevates things in Cruella, taking what is a mediocre, fairly formulaic script and making it sing — making us eager for the next scene, just to see what she’s going to do — isn’t something a lot of people can do, and it’s thrilling to watch.”

The beloved movie first premiered on Disney Plus Premier Access on May 28 in the United States. With Premier Access, the movie could be streamed at home for $30. It also had a limited theatrical run, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

EMMA STONE TRENDING I KNOW THAT IS RIGHT pic.twitter.com/qwZyLeUdy1 — hi hi nicole !! (@canaryfilmss) February 16, 2021

Cruella began streaming for free on Friday, August 27. It is being advertised to many Disney Plus subscribers on the homepage of the app and website. The movie is expected to be released on DVD on September 21 and is currently on sale for preorder by many retail stores.

The fans have called the shots! It’s seemingly Emma Stone’s world and we’re just living in it.

Cruella is currently streaming on Disney Plus.