Super Bowl 2022 ads: Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth voice animated creatures in Flamin’ Hot ad

Among the Super Bowl 2022 ads viewers will see during the football game is a crazy fun spot featuring hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion and singer Charlie Puth.

The two artists won’t be seen in the ad but heard as they lend their voices and musical talents for some animated animals creating music outdoors.

It’s a commercial for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Doritos, which features an all-time great rap track performed by various creatures as they enjoy some spicy snacks. In addition to that, Puth and Megan have teaser ads, with the latter also releasing a rap song to go with the campaign.

Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth star in Flamin’ Hot ad

Super Bowl Sunday will bring plenty of stars to viewers’ television screens. Not only does that include NFL stars playing for the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, but also various celebs starring in Super Bowl commercials.

Ads will include Lindsay Lohan at Planet Fitness, Kevin Hart in Costco, and Mila Kunis and Demi Moore on behalf of AT&T. Halftime performer Snoop Dogg teams up with Martha Stewart to promote BIC lighters. Actors Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen reminisce over some crazy times together for Lay’s chips.

Another commercial is likely to grab attention too. The entertaining TV spot features animals discovering Flamin Hot’ Doritos and Cheetos that a woman dropped from a tree while birdwatching.

In the ad, Megan Thee Stallion voices a songbird, and Charlie Puth is a fox who can beatbox. There’s also a deer, bear, and sloth making different noises as they experience the Flamin’ Hot snack chips.

The animals eventually merge their sounds to recreate the classic Salt-n-Pepa song, Push It. Check it out below ahead of Super Bowl Sunday on February 13.

Puth, known for his collaboration with Wiz Khalifa for the smash hit See You Again, commented on his involvement in the ad.

“To be a part of the ‘Flamin Hot’ Super Bowl spot is so cool and a truly great experience,” he said in a statement via Frito Lay. “I was excited to put my musical skills to use and bring beatboxing to this character in such a fun way.”

Frito Lays released three teaser videos in the buildup to revealing the advertisement above, including Puth arriving at his trailer to find some cheesy animal paw prints in a “What the?” moment.

Megan Thee Stallion released new song for Flamin’ Hot

The two other teasers for the commercial featured Megan Thee Stallion answering questions about animals and finding a sloth at her trailer. In conjunction with the Super Bowl spot, there’s a social media campaign, and Megan released a new track called Flamin’ Hottie.

According to Rolling Stone, it’s also a rendition of Salt-n-Pepa’s Push It, produced by OG Parker and mixed and mastered by Mike Dean.

In the song, Megan raps she’s “all that and a bag of Flamin’ Hot chips” and shouts out the Cheetos’ mascot, saying, “This cat talk back like Chester.”

On Friday, the rapper shared the song, which checks in under two minutes in length, to her official YouTube channel.

The new song is available for download or purchase for two weeks.

Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth’s Super Bowl 2022 ad arrives during the football game on Sunday, February 13, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30/5:30c on NBC.