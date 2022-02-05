Lindsay Lohan Super Bowl commercial: Actress trades ‘DUIs for DIY’ in Planet Fitness ad

Actress Lindsay Lohan stars in a new Planet Fitness ad for the Super Bowl. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

A Lindsay Lohan Super Bowl commercial will air during the upcoming NFL game, poking some fun at the actress and her troubled past.

The advertisement has Lohan and other celebs promoting Planet Fitness gyms, which are making a big push lately to get more customers signing up for memberships.

That included the gym’s promotional items appearing on TV quite a bit during this past December’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration in New York City hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

Fitness has also played a big part in Lohan getting to a “good place” in her life, as the actress explained when talking about the Super Bowl ad.

Lindsay Lohan Super Bowl commercial features celeb cameos

With the Super Bowl 2022 expected to draw many millions of viewers, having eyes on ads during the game is a big deal for companies.

Commercials cost big bucks just to buy the ad space. However, advertisers aren’t sparing expenses, and they have celebrities to help promote their products or services. This year’s celebs include Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart in a BIC lighter ad and Lindsay Lohan with others in a Planet Fitness ad.

The gym’s ad poses a “What’s gotten into Lindsay?” question for the theme. Lohan isn’t the only celeb in the ad, as viewers will also spot Star Trek icon William Shatner, NBA great Dennis Rodman, and her Machete co-star Danny Trejo in the commercial.

It features the “glowing” actress working out at Planet Fitness and performing other tasks outside of the gym. That includes appearing on Jeopardy! where she’s winning in a runaway against her opponents. In the ad, Lohan buzzes in to deliver the correct question for a clue about Rodman before the Hall of Famer can.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Maybe it’s not what’s gotten into Lindsay, but what Lindsay’s gotten into,” Shatner says as the actress walks by in the gym.

Shatner even delivers a line that she’s “been trading DUIs for DIY” during the commercial as Lohan puts the finishing touches on a stylish ankle bracelet for Trejo.

Check out the 30-second Planet Fitness commercial featuring Lindsay Lohan below.

Lohan spoke about Super Bowl ad, being in a ‘better place’

Good Morning America showed off Lohan’s ad this past week and spoke with her. The 35-year-old actress appeared via video conferencing in a previously-recorded interview and said she was heavily involved in the Planet Fitness commercial’s concept.

“You have to poke fun at things. Bring light to the situation…Because I’m in such a good place to talk about it,” the actress said on GMA.

She also joked that this is the “last time we will go backward and bring up the past.”

Lohan has starred in classic movies, including The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, and later Mean Girls, which helped her reach icon status for her roles.

However, GMA mentioned her previous legal troubles without giving specifics. Those issues arrived as Lohan dealt with her fame and success while becoming a major paparazzi target.

Now Lohan indicates she’s in a better place, explaining that it “takes time to do a lot of soul searching” to get there.

“Really, a lot of it was change of scenery. People, places, and things,” she said, adding, “Not filming movies for a long time, especially during the pandemic. That really made me appreciate it more and miss it.”

In addition to that, Lohan praised the positive effects of fitness, not only for the physical benefits but the mental as well. That may make her a good spokesperson for making changes at the gym.

Lohan’s future will include a new movie, podcast, and a wedding per GMA. Last November, she revealed her engagement to Bader Shammas, whom she’s dated since 2019. The actress said she wants to keep their wedding “small and focused” when it happens.

It seems she’s taking steps in the right direction in her life following her previous issues, including her fitness routine. Viewers can see Planet Fitness’ Lindsay Lohan Super Bowl commercial on Sunday, February 13, when the big game kicks off at 6:30/5:30c on NBC.