Lindsay Lohan announces engagement to Bader Shammas: Who is her mysterious fiance?

Lindsay Lohan announced her engagement to boyfriend Bader Shammas ahead of her big movie comeback.

The Mean Girls actress has kept this relationship private, only sparking dating rumors last year.

She recently returned to music and announced several movie projects following a stint with reality TV with the 2019 MTV reality show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

The 35-year-old actress announced her engagement on Instagram.

In the caption with a series of photos with her fiance Bader Shammas, she wrote: “My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 💍”

Who is Bader Shammas?

Bader Shammas keeps a low profile with a private Instagram account the actress tagged him in when announcing their engagement.

According to his LinkedIn, he works as an assistant vice president at Credit Suisse — an international wealth management firm based in Dubai.

Lohan has lived in the United Arab Emirates for many years, sparking rumors that she may join the Real Housewives of Dubai cast.

The profile also reveals that he went to university in Florida, but he does not appear to be in the entertainment industry.

Numerous reports claim that the couple has dated for two years.

However, Lohan went public with the financier in February 2020 with an Instagram photo, with the following caption:

“@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader❤️such a magical night.” Yahoo News captured the photo from the now-deleted Instagram post.

The actress did not tag her boyfriend in the picture, leaving fans wondering who he was in the group photo.

A Twitter account, which appears to belong to Bader, retweeted several articles announcing their engagement. However, she may have accidentally tagged the wrong Twitter account due to the tweet format that appears to be a repost from her Instagram account.

Lohan character is newly engaged in Netflix Christmas movie

Last week Lohan shared a stunning photo from her upcoming Netflix movie with the following caption:

“Back at work and couldn’t be happier! Action! 🎥 🍿🎬🥰@netflix @netflixfilm.”

She last appeared in a low-budget 2019 movie, Among the Shadows, and before that, she starred in The Canyons in 2013.

Art imitating life, the 35-year-old actress is set to portray a newly engaged character.

According to Netflix, Lohan will play a “newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident.”

The yet-to-be-titled holiday movie doesn’t have a release date but will likely be released in the Christmas period in 2022.