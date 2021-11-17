Lindsay Lohan looks fresh-faced and incredible in pics from new Christmas movie

Lindsay Lohan’s fresh-faced new look in her upcoming Christmas movie. Pic credit: Netflix/Instagram

Lindsay Lohan has left fans stunned after sharing photos of an incredible new look — as she films scenes for an upcoming Christmas movie.

The Mean Girls star looked positively glowing in the new photos as she revealed she “couldn’t be happier” to be back at work in her first acting role for several years.

Fans and fellow stars showered her with messages of support as she revealed her fresh-faced transformation for the as-yet-untitled Netflix rom-com.

The picture shared by Lohan showed her walking along a snow-covered festive street dressed in a blue top, tartan scarf, and green winter coat, while zoomed-out versions of the same image shared by Netflix showed her walking next to hunky actor Chord Overstreet.

Netflix previously revealed how Lohan’s character in the movie is a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident and suffers from total amnesia.”

Overstreet plays her love interest, a “handsome lodge owner” who she stays with — along with his “precocious daughter” — as she tries to get back on her feet.

Lohan last appeared on screen in the 2019 horror flick Among the Shadows, but before that, her last movie role was back in 2013.

Fans were quick to show their support when Lohan shared the new pic on Instagram showing her incredible transformation.

Screen legend Diane Keaton simply posted a string of hand-clap emojis.

Singer Dannii Minogue added, “Yes yes yes 👏🏻 this is the treat we need.”

“The holidays look so good on you ❤️☃️,” Netflix Film said.

Netflix wrote alongside their own version of the photo in Instagram, “just lindsay lohan and chord overstreet walkin’ in a winter wonderland while shooting their untitled holiday rom-com thats coming to netflix in 2022…….. nbd [No big deal]❄️.”

Chord Overstreet is most famous for his role as Sam Evans in Glee, and has also appeared in iCarly, The Bold Type and The Middle.

As well as him and Lohan, the new Christmas movie also stars George Young, Jack Wagner, and Olivia Perez. At the helm behind the camera is rom-com supremo Janeen Damian, who also directed Hallmark’s The Christmas Waltz as well as the recently released Much Ado About Christmas festive movie on Hallmark rival GAC Family.

As well as her new Netflix movie role, Lohan recently signed a deal for her first ever podcast in which she will record “intimate conversations” she has with friends and guests.