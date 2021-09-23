Hallmark and GAC Family have released schedules for the start of their Christmas programming

Torrance Coombs and Susie Abromeit in Much Ado About Christmas, one of several original holiday films that will air on GAC Family in October and November. Image: GAC Media

Fall may have just begun, but Crown Media and its new rival, GAC Family, are already releasing details of their Christmas programming.

Crown Media has listed dates and times for nine original movies, which will play on Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, and its streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now.

Not to be outdone, the new network started by former Hallmark exec Bill Abbott also released details on original movies, many of which star actors known for their work in Crown Media productions.

GAC Family’s holiday programming will kick off on October 24 with a Christmas special starring Cameron Mathison and Debbie Matenopoulos, the former hosts of Hallmark’s Home and Family show.

Crown Media’s schedule

Hallmark Channel will begin its Countdown to Christmas season with You, Me and The Christmas Trees, which will air Friday, October 22 on 8/7c. Starring Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, and Jason Hervey, the movie follows a scientist (played by McKellar) who is called to investigate a disease that is killing the crops at a Christmas tree farm.

Next up is Boyfriends of Christmas Past, which will air on Hallmark Channel Saturday, October 23 at 8/7c. The movie stars Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack, and Paul Sun-Hyung See, and shows what happens when ad executive Lauren (Kim) is haunted by the ghosts of four ex-boyfriends.

On Sunday, October 24, The Santa Stakeout will air on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c. The movie stars Tamera Mowry-Housley and Paul Cambell, who play detectives posing as a married couple to solve a series of heists that have been carried off at Christmas parties.

On Friday, October 29, Christmas in Harmony will debut on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c. Ashleigh Murray stars as Harmony, who is tricked into auditioning for a holiday chorus run by her ex-boyfriend. It also stars Luke James, Michelle Williams, and Basil Wallace.

Coyote Creek Christmas will debut on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, October 30, at 8/7c. Starring Janel Parrish and Ryan Paevey, it tells the story of two people who find love at a Christmas Around the World party.

On Sunday, October 31 Christmas Sail will debut on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c. Katee Sackhoff stars as a woman who returns to her hometown to take care of her father and is determined to give her daughter the best Christmas ever.

On Friday, November 5, Open by Christmas will debut on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c. Starring Alison Sweeney and Brennan Elliott, the movie tells the story of Liz (played by Sweeney), who finds an unopened Christmas card from a high school secret admirer and becomes determined to figure out who it is.

On Saturday, November 6, Next Stop, Christmas will debut on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c. The movie stars Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, and Christopher Lloyd. A woman finds herself 10 years in the past when she starts wondering what her life would have been like had she married her former boyfriend.

On Sunday, November 7, A Christmas Treasure will debut on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c. When a woman opens a 100-year-old time capsule, she meets a chef and questions whether she should give up her career, move to New York, and become a writer. It stars Jordin Sparks and Michael Xavier.

On Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, the Miracles of Christmas event will begin on Saturday, October 23 with the premiere of Christmas In My Heart at 10/9c. Starring Heather Hemmens, Luke Macfarlane, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, the movie follows a concert violinist who tutors the son of a country music star for a holiday concert.

On Saturday, October 30, The Christmas Promise will debut on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries at 10/9c. Torrey DeVitto stars as Nicole, who gets some help during a tough time from her grandfather (played by Patrick Duffy) and a carpenter (Dylan Bruce).

On Saturday, November 6, Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas will debut on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries at 10/9c. When a family is facing a loss of faith, Mrs. Miracle swoops in to renew their Christmas spirit. The film stars Kaitlin Doubleday, Steve Lund, and Caroline Rhea.

GAC Christmas programming

Following Welcome to the Great American Christmas on Sunday, October 24 at 8/7c, GAC Family will begin airing holiday movies on October 30. Much Ado About Christmas, starring Susie Abromeit and Torrance Combs, will debut on Saturday, October 30 at 8/7c.

The Great Christmas Switch, starring Sarah Lind and Dillon Casey, will air on Saturday, November 6 at 8/7c. Christmas Time is Here, starring Dewshane Williams, Rykiya Bernard, and Tom Pickett, will debut on Saturday, November 13 at 8/7c.

A Kindhearted Christmas, starring Cameron Mathison and Jennie Garth, will air on Saturday, November 20 at 8/7c. Royally Wrapped for Christmas, starring Jen Lilley and Brendan Fehr, will air on Saturday, November 27 at 8/7c. Christmas is You, starring Becca Tobin and Matthew MacCaull, will debut on Sunday, November 28 at 8/7c.

Both GAC Family and Crown Media have more movies for the Christmas season in the works. They have promised to release more details and air times in the coming weeks.

