Julia Fox and Kanye West not broken up despite split rumors

Kanye West and Julia Fox breakup rumors hit the internet this weekend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Despite speculation that Julia Fox and Kanye West had broken up, it’s been confirmed that the two are still together, with Fox telling people to “relax” with all that.

Rumors surfaced this past weekend that the couple may have called it quits after the actress went on an unfollowing spree on her social media.

That included her deleting Instagram pictures that featured Ye and unfollowing various Kardashian fan accounts she’d been following on the social media platform.

Julia Fox shares why she unfollowed Kardashian accounts

After this weekend’s rumors that Julia Fox, 32, and Kanye West, 44, might have split up due to West’s divorce drama, Fox took to her Instagram Story to explain what was going on.

Speaking while undressed in a bathroom, the Uncut Gems actress shared that she unfollowed Kardashian fan accounts and took down specific pictures due to comments on Instagram.

“Guys, relax. I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself,” Fox explained, adding, “Suddenly, Instagram was not a fun place anymore.”

“I took the f***ing photos down because I read the comments, and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, you clearly only posted photos where you looked good in.’ and I was like,” Fox said, making a face.

Page Six also received word from a source that Fox “deleted the photos because commenters were being really mean and she didn’t want to deal.”

Source said Fox understands West’s divorce situation

The rumors of Fox and West splitting up arrived as Ye has been in the headlines a lot lately regarding his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian and joint custody of their kids.

Recently, the rapper called out how his daughter North West was put on TikTok against his will, prompting Ye to question why he’s not being included in parenting. Kim fired back with a statement about it, indicating it was something North wanted to do and made her “happy.”

Additionally, West blasted Kim for not letting him take the kids to Chicago to see his basketball team play. Meanwhile, Kim has recently allegedly accused Kanye of putting a hit on her, showing just how messy things are between them as they share four children.

According to the Page Six source, Fox said she “understands that divorces are messy,” though.

Julia’s been in the same predicament, so she understands that divorces are messy and when kids are involved it makes it almost impossible,” the inside source told Paige Six. “She just wants them to resolve their issues.”

The insider also mentioned that Julia finds it to be “a little strange and coincidental” that “any big outing they have in the press, something like this happens.”

Fox, who last appeared in the 2021 film No Sudden Move, confirmed she was dating Kanye West last month in an Interview article featuring a steamy photoshoot. In the article, Fox says she met West on New Year’s Eve, and “it was an instant connection.”

Last February, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye after seven years of marriage. The couple has four children with North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Julia Fox gave birth to her first child, a boy named Valentino, last January, according to Vulture. She shares her son with ex Peter Artemiev.