Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian on social media again, this time claiming she won’t let him take the kids to Chicago

Kanye West takes his custody dispute with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian to social media. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kanye West continues to air out Kim Kardashian over their child custody battle. Ye accused his estranged wife of not allowing him to take their children to Chicago to watch a sporting event.

This comes after the rapper took issue with his daughter North West having a TikTok account where she has over 5 million followers.

Kim defended herself with a lengthy statement of her own, arguing that she is the “main provider and caregiver” and claimed that North is using social media under “adult supervision.”

Ye took umbrage with Kim claiming to be the main provider in his response and accused her of kidnapping his daughter on her birthday, having security watch over him while he played with his son, and drug testing him after Chicago’s party.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, and the estranged couple appeared to be having an amicable split prior to their social media row.

Kanye claims Kim Kardashian is preventing him from taking his children to Chicago

The billionaire rapper, who shares four children with Kim, said she prevented him from taking their children to Chicago for a basketball game.

“I WANT TO BRING MY KIDS TO MY HOME TOWN OF CHICAGO TO SEE MY BASKETBALL TEAM PLAY FOR 7 THOUSAND PEOPLE,” he wrote in the caption. “AND KIM IS STOPPING THAT. HOW IS THIS JOINT CUSTODY?” the rapper wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The allegation was accompanied by a throwback photo of Kanye sitting next to his late mother, Donda West.

The image appears to be a snapshot from a video, which included the subtitles: “You need an angel to watch over you.”

It is unclear whether the snapshot is from his upcoming Netflix documentary, Jeen-Yuhs.

Kanye says Kim accused him of putting a hit out on her

In another Instagram post, Kanye listed off the series of accusations against Kim and said she accused him of putting out a hit on her.

The rapper adds that such an accusation could endanger his life in another Instagram rant.

“NOW IM BEING ACCUSED OF PUTTING A HOT ON HER THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP IM PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE”

He also shared a message thread with someone he claims is Kim Kardashian’s cousin agreeing with his stance on keeping his daughter off social media.

Kim has not responded to his latest accusations when writing this report.