Kim Kardashian accused Kanye West of putting a ‘hit’ on her

Airing your dirty business online is always a little awkward but that’s not stopping Kanye West. The Gold Digger rapper has been making post after post about his divorce from media mogul Kim Kardashian.

The now-split couple share four children together, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. After first getting together in 2012, the duo — dubbed Kimye — separated in 2021, following Kanye’s failed presidential campaign which included him breaking down and disclosing personal information about his wife. Kanye has since been hot-and-cold when it comes to their split.

Over the holiday season, he seemed ready to turn a page. In a speech, Kanye said, “If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is ok…”

He continued, “but when God brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation.”

However, Kanye seems to be tired of waiting. Since, he has been dragging his family in the media and posting salacious social media posts about their lives. Most recently, he shared that his ex-wife accused him of taking a “hit” out on her.

What did Kanye say about Kim Kardashian?

The ex-celebrity couple have been going back and forth on Instagram recently. Kanye has been dragging her name on his Instagram account, getting mad at her for not inviting him to their daughter’s birthday party and for letting their daughter have a parent-monitored presence on TikTok.

Kanye posted a screenshot on Instagram of him asking around for Kardashian’s phone number. In all-caps, he wrote, “Yesterday Kim accused me of putting a hit out on her so let me get this straight I beg to go to my daughters party and im accused of being on drugs then I go play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and im accused of stealing.”

He continued, “Now im being accused of putting a hit on her these ideas can actually get someone locked up they play like that with black mens lives weather its getting them free or getting them locked up im not playing about my black children anymore.”

Has Kim Kardashian responded?

Kardashian has yet to respond to this latest round of defamation. After his last rant, she addressed the drama on her Instagram story.

She wrote, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.”

The reality star continued, “I wish to handle all of these matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

Despite her pleas for privacy, Kanye continues to double down. Who knows what’s next?