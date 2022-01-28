Donda 2 release date: Kanye West says new album is coming very soon

Kanye West has revealed the Donda 2 release date for February. Pic credit: Backgrid

A Donda 2 release date has been revealed by rapper Kanye West, giving his fans the possibility of a new Ye album in the coming month.

However, fans may want to take the release date with a grain of salt after the first Donda album’s release date was pushed back many times until it finally arrived.

The album will feature one of the top talents in hip-hop producing it, as Future will be at the helm of Donda 2, according to Kanye, while recent sightings have linked Ye with several potential guest artists.

This past Thursday, Kanye West surprised fans with the Donda 2 release date in an Instagram post. That post features a house sitting atop a pole and burning up in flames.

The date “2 22 22” is written in bold across the burning house, which seems to indicate February 22 will be the date fans should be able to buy and stream Donda 2.

Kanye adds the date in his caption, revealing that hip-hop artist Future will be the executive producer for the follow-up to last year’s Donda.

West previously collaborated with Future on the 2014 song I Won. He also made a surprise appearance with Future at last month’s Rolling Loud California Festival. Among the songs they performed together were Way 2 Sexy from Drake’s album and F**k Up Some Commas, per Variety’s report.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ye has been working with other artists for potential collabs

The release date announcement arrives about two weeks after Ye released a new song called Eazy with The Game. In that song, he mentions, “God saved me from that crash/Just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”

It was amongst the latest antics from Ye since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce last February and began dating Pete Davidson late last year.

The song Eazy has not been mentioned as appearing on Kanye’s new album, and an official tracklist hasn’t arrived yet. However, Ye has been in the studio recently with several artists.

Kanye West is preparing to release his sequel to 2021’s Donda. Pic credit: Backgrid

He’s been busy working on Donda 2 since last year, and in just the past few weeks, he’s been in the studio collaborating with others.

Designer Tracey Milles, formerly a creative collaborator of Kanye West, shared a video earlier this month (below), including Ye in the studio with hip-hop artists Pusha T, A$AP Rocky, and recently-fired NFL star Antonio Brown.

According to a Complex report, hip-hop’s Moneybagg Yo also shared a text exchange seemingly confirming his involvement as a guest artist on Donda 2.

Kanye was spotted in the studio with LA rapper Blueface in the past several weeks, according to NME’s report. The two artists have never collaborated before.

In addition, DJ Khaled may have been working with Kanye on new material for the album. The Miami producer shared several Instagram videos featuring Ye, including the one below about them working together and making “tweaks” on some music.

Donda 2 will be the follow-up to last August’s Donda, named after Ye’s late mother, Donda C. West, who passed away in November 2007. The album was certified Gold last September, per Complex.

It makes for Kanye’s first sequel album in his career. The previous album is considered hip-hop, progressive rap, and gospel and has 27 tracks featuring various guest appearances. Among artists on the album are Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Marilyn Manson, and Sunday Service Choir.

There were multiple delays before that first Donda album was finally released. It was recorded from 2018 to 2021 and featured several public listening parties ahead of the release.

Those events included one held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium last July and a record-setting live stream on Apple Music. Ye had a final listening party at Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago last August, just days before Donda was released.

Now Kanye West’s fans will be waiting to see if the Donda 2 release date and title stay official or if the unpredictable artist changes things up before the final album arrives.