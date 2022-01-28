Kanye West is claiming Pete Davidson has AIDS, says DJ Akademiks

The Kanye West and Pete Davidson drama continues with new rumors Ye is allegedly spreading. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency & Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Kanye West is keeping up his feud with Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, with Ye rumored to have made claims that Pete Davidson has AIDS. The latest rumor arrived via DJ Akademiks, although people close to Ye seem to be denying the rapper said it.

Ye, who has made it no secret that he’d like to get back with Kim, also referred to Davidson in the rap song Eazy, where he mentions, “God saved me from that crash/just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”

However, many people close to Davidson feel the latest claim involving AIDS is a disturbing way to take a shot at the Saturday Night Live star.

DJ Akademiks mentioned Kanye is claiming Pete Davidson has AIDS

Earlier this week, DJ Akademiks appeared on Twitch to drop the latest bombshell involving rapper Ye and claims that he made about actor-comedian Pete Davidson.

“He’s going crazy. Yo, a n***a told me- this is real talk. Kanye’s been telling anybody within an earshot of himself- he’s trying to spread a rumor that Pete Davidson has AIDS. I’m telling you this is fact,” DJ Akademiks said earlier this week.

“I’ve heard it from eight people. He’s telling everybody,” Akademiks continued, adding, “I’m telling you this is a fact.”

“You burnt out, bro. Wrap it up. It’s over,” he said regarding Kanye resorting to allegedly starting that new rumor about Davidson.

Akademiks also suggested Kanye West is in a “fake a** relationship” with actress Julia Fox, suggesting she’s not even someone Ye likes, and he’s “just hoping that Kim reacts.”

He also pointed out how Ye’s “worth $10 billion” while Kim’s dating a guy worth “$3 million,” suggesting that Ye is “burnt out” when it comes to getting back with her.

Akademiks claims that Kanye is going around telling people that Pete Davidson has HIV 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8kLOwHzGDZ — Kurrco (@Kurrco) January 27, 2022

A TMZ report indicated the alleged claims that Ye was starting such a rumor aren’t true, as at least one source close to Kanye called it “nonsense.”

Ye mentioned wanting to get back with Kim several times

Kanye West has made it no secret that he wouldn’t mind reconciling his differences with Kim Kardashian rather than divorcing her. One of the first occasions was his November 2021 appearance on Drink Champs, a podcast hosted by NORE and DJ EFN.

According to Vulture, Kanye mentioned that he helped Kim with her monologue for her SNL appearance and brought up how they made her say she got divorced.

“SNL making my wife say, ‘I divorced him,’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t see the papers. We’re not even divorced … They ain’t no joke to me. My kids want they parents to stay together. I want us to be together,” Ye said on the podcast.

It was assumed that the interview with Kanye happened before her on-screen kiss with Davidson on SNL and before photos of Davidson and Kardashian together publicly were leaked to the press.

In December, Ye again brought up Kim during the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert he and Drake had at L.A.’s Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles last month. During a performance of his song Runaway from his album My Beautiful Twisted Dark Fantasy, Ye changed up part of his lyrics to mention Kim.

“I need you to run right back to me, baby,” Ye said in the new lyrics, adding in, “more specifically Kimberly,” per Billboard.

Kim was in attendance for that concert with her sister Kendall Jenner and mother Kris Jenner. Since then, the Kanye vs. Pete Davidson feud seems to have continued with Ye bringing up Davidson in the rap verse, and now the new claims, which according to sources close to Ye are untrue about the rapper.

Kanye and Kim Kardashian married in 2014, but after many issues involving her and Ye over the past several years, Kim filed for divorce last February. The couple agreed to end things due to “irreconcilable differences,” with neither needing spousal support, and they’d have joint custody of their four children.

Since November of last year, Kardashian and Davidson have been publicly dating, even confirming things with a trip to the Bahamas together for New Year’s Day.