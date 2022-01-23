SNL addresses claims Pete Davidson is being a ‘total diva’ and missing rehearsals amid Kim Kardashian romance

SNL has responded to claims that Pete Davidson has missed rehearsals for the show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Pete Davidson has dated several high-profile celebrities over the years, but it seems his romance with Kim Kardashian is bringing a lot more attention his way.

With the media scrutinizing Davidson’s every move now that he’s dating Kim K, it’s brought some unfounded rumors via one report featuring an unnamed source making claims about the SNL star.

Following that report, where a source indicated Davidson had been missing rehearsals and acting like a “total diva,” SNL has responded to the claims.

Report claimed Davidson was acting like ‘total diva’ at SNL

A report via The Sun stirred up rumors about Pete Davidson when their inside source suggested Davidson was drawing the ire of his cast for skipping out on rehearsals, among other things.

He’s “become a total diva at SNL,” the source was quoted as saying, adding, “He missed the first few days of rehearsal last week and was still allowed to be in Saturday’s show.”

That show took place January 15, with Ariana DeBose as the comedy show’s guest host and indie-pop band the Bleachers as the musical act.

The insider mentioned that usually, when a cast member misses rehearsals, they’re out at SNL, but that wasn’t the case with Davidson, which irritated his castmates.

Along with that, the source claimed that Pete needed to have additional security around him because he’s dating Kim Kardashian.

“He also now has security for when he’s outside the building. Colin [Jost] married an actual movie star [Scarlett Johansson] and yet Pete is getting more attention,” the source said in The Sun’s report.

SNL denies claim about Pete Davidson

With the source’s claims arriving just days ago, it seems that Saturday Night Live immediately had Davidson’s back as they shot down some of what The Sun’s source said.

“No rehearsals have been missed,” an NBC spokesperson told US Weekly this past Thursday with regards to the claim.

According to US, the spokesperson also insisted, “It’s not true” as far as the source’s claims.

The 28-year-old Davidson has been a cast member of Saturday Night Live since 2014, appearing in a variety of sketches and shorts on the show. He’s also dated celebrities, including Kaia Gerber and Ariana Grande.

However, his romantic relationship with Kim Kardashian has brought him much more attention as the two continue a bi-coastal relationship and sometimes travel to other locations together.

The two began dating back in October, which is when Kim was a guest host on SNL. Months later, they spent New Year’s together in the Bahamas. Since then, paparazzi have snapped many photos of them together in other locations, including their date in Kim’s home area, Los Angeles, as they enjoyed pizza and then ice cream.

That particular LA date happened just days before Pete’s SNL appearance, and those claims about him missing rehearsals.

By the way, it’s not the first time a report has brought up Pete Davidson needing more security. Following the release of Eazy, a track by Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West where he mentioned he was going to “beat Pete Davidson a**,” reports indicated that Davidson needed his own security for when he wasn’t around Kim.