Here’s how Kim Kardashian responded to Kanye West saying she lets North West use TikTok to ‘antagonize’ him

Kim Kardashian seemingly reacted to Kanye West’s statements about North West’s TikTok use.

The Skims founder, 41, and the “Eazy” artist, 44, reportedly stopped speaking to each other due to Kanye’s recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked. While speaking to its host, Jason Lee, West claimed Kardashian uses their child to make him upset. At one point, Ye became so furious with his estranged wife that he had to get his cousins to intervene.

After West’s interview, Kardashian and North posted a video on their joint TikTok account.

Kim Kardashian and North West lip-synced on TikTok following Kanye West’s interview

Earlier this week, North and Kardashian shared a TikTok for the first time in two weeks. The mother-daughter duo mouthed the lyrics to “Jenny (I Wanna Ruin Our Friendship)” by the Studio Killers in the clip. They also added a bright pink filter as a video of a heart played on their TV. Additionally, the tiny heart filters covered Kardashian and North’s eyes.

The KKW Beauty CEO uploaded the TikTok after Ye spoke about their daughter wearing makeup on the popular app. Since Kardashian and North launched the account last November, the eldest West sibling has enhanced her face in several videos. West told Lee the first video of North published without his permission and feels Kardashian is “poking the bear or trying to antagonize me” by continuing to post makeup videos of her.

After the influencer’s latest post, many Reddit users believe she wants to create more drama with West.

“So she hadn’t posted anything for like 2 weeks and the day after Kanye’s interview this was posted..hmmm,” one user said.

“Doesn’t sit right with me, knowing that Kanye doesn’t want North exposed on Tik Tok. It’s a pity that Kim continues to disregard his feelings on the matter,” added another.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly ‘overwhelmed and upset’ after Kanye West’s recent allegations

Although many social media commenters felt Kardashian posted her and North to bug West, others noted that North enjoys their TikTok page. In addition to North, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope Disick, shares videos alongside her mom.

Before West’s Hollywood Unlocked interview, he allegedly took a stab at Kardashian’s parenting. During his song Eazy with The Game, Ye accused the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum of causing their kids to be “bougie and unruly” because of their lavish lifestyle. He also stated that Kardashian allows their nannies to raise the kids, and she intentionally kept him away from Chicago West’s fourth birthday party.

Since West’s claims that Kardashian keeps his children away, the reality star has reportedly been feeling “overwhelmed and upset.” According to a source, she hopes she and her ex can maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship, but West makes that dream difficult.

“Kim has been overwhelmed and upset by Kanye’s recent interviews and antics,” the insider told Entertainment Tonight. “Kim’s main priority has always been their children. Her goal has always been to have a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kanye, where both of them are involved.”

The source also mentioned that Kardashian yearns for the same relationship her parents, Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian Sr. had when they divorced in 1991.