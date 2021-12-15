Kim Kardashian shares screenshots from Mason Disick saying North West ‘shouldn’t do lives’

Kim Kardashian recently scolded North West for going Live on TikTok without her permission. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian appreciates her nephew Mason Disick looking out for his little cousin, North West.

The SKIMS founder’s eldest daughter, who she shares with Kanye West, has been popular on TikTok since the mother-daughter duo made a joint account. However, Kardashian recently went viral for telling North to stop going live on the account.

At the time, North flaunted her family’s Calabasas mansion, filled with holiday decorations. Although she can access the account, the 8-year-old’s mom shared that an adult handles it.

After seeing the live, Mason stepped in and gave Kardashian advice. The eldest son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick explained the dangers of sharing too much on social media as a Kar-Jenner family member.

Mason Disick said he ‘regrets’ going live in texts with Kim Kardashian

On December 14, 2021, Kardashian posted a text exchange between her and Mason. The 12-year-old celebrity warned his aunt about letting North go live in the screenshot.

Like his cousin, Mason once got in trouble with his parents for discussing the Kardashians on Instagram and TikTok live. During his messages, he said he had remorse regarding his past behavior and volunteered to share the experiences with North.

“I don’t wanna disrespect North, but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that,” Mason wrote.

“I did the exact same thing as she did,” he continued. “I would do the Lives, and now, I regret saying one of the things that I said. Just in case for safety.”

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kardashian replied by thanking her nephew for “looking out” for North. She also invited him over to her house for a sleepover soon after saying her child “felt bad” for going live.

Kim Kardashian recently celebrated Mason Disick and Reign Disick’s birthdays

Before posting the texts from her “mature king,” Kardashian wished Mason and his brother, Reign Disick, 7, a happy birthday. She shared several old photos on her Instagram stories.

For Mason’s birthday shout-out, Kardashian told him she’s “loving who you are becoming.” She also said he’s fiercely “protective” of his famous tribe.



Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

In addition to her posts about Kourtney’s kids, Kardashian has celebrated her wins via Instagram. After reports surfaced that she’s moving forward with being “legally single” she announced that she passed her baby bar exam. The reality star began studying for the California law test in 2019.