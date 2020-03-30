Mason Disick may have spoiled Kylie Jenner’s KUWTK storyline

Did Mason Disick spoil Kylie Jenner’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians storyline, breaking the No. 1 cardinal rule in the famous family?

Kourtney Kardashian’s oldest child went on Instagram Live the other day and spilled the tea about his Aunt Kylie.

Kourtney has since deleted Mason’s Instagram account. However, that hasn’t stopped the information he dished from going viral. Fans can’t get enough of his video where he is dishing some serous Kardashian dirt.

What did Mason say about Kylie?

The 10-year-old son of Kourt and Scott Disick was simply answering fan questions on his Instagram Live. Mason likely didn’t see any harm in what he was doing by connecting with his followers.

A piece of information may have spoiled a storyline on the family’s reality TV show. Kylie and baby daddy Travis Scott reconciliation rumors have been making headlines for months. The two spend a lot of time together, co-parenting Stormi Webster, which is adding fuel to rumors that Travis and Kylie reunited.

One of Mason’s fans asked him point-blank if Kylie and Travis were an item again. The boy firmly stated, “No, Kylie and Travis are not back together.”

The Kardashian and Jenner clan has a hard and fast rule regarding spilling family secrets, especially when it comes to relationships. Little Mason may not have known better, but momager Kris Jenner can’t be too happy with her grandson.

There is no question that Kylie and Travis’ relationship was going to be a story on the show. It may not have been the top story, but a breakup, reconciliation, and co-parenting are all hot topics on KUWTK.

Mason creates Tik Tok account

Not long after Mason spilled the dirt on Travis and Kyle, Kourtney deleted his Instagram account. Kourtney used social media to explain that Mason signed up for the account without her or Scott’s knowledge, via his iPad. She went on to say the co-parents believe Mason is too young to be on social media.

Mason then decided to create a Tik Tok account to interact with his fans. He answered more questions, dishing that he had not seen Stormi and that Kourtney was cool with Khloe.

The youngster confirmed that his Instagram was deleted because his mom thought he was too young — a sentiment Mason clearly does not agree with at all.

Someone in the Kardashian universe saw Mason’s Tik Tok because his account has been deleted. Kourtney Kardashian could not have been too happy with her son for defying her wishes to keep him off of social media.

Mason Disick is certainly testing boundaries by spilling Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship status. The boy might have just spoiled an upcoming storyline on KUWTK in the process of talking to fans. Whoops.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8/7c on E!