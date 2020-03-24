Kourtney Kardashian net worth 2020: How much money does the Poosh founder have?

There is no question members of the Kardashian and Jenner family are beyond wealthy. However, some fans of the famous family are curious about Kourtney Kardashian’s net worth in 2020.

The oldest sibling is the founder of Poosh, but she has fewer business ventures than her sisters. They all earn a significant amount of cash from the family reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Over the years, though, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner have parleyed the success of the show into booming empires. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner used the show to help launch her highly successful modeling career.

Kourtney, however, has been family-focused since her oldest child Mason was born in 2009.

Business before reality TV

Kourtney may not be behind the booming empires her siblings enjoy, but she is by no means hurting for cash. Remember, the famous family was already living a cushy lifestyle before they became reality TV sensations.

Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney owned two different boutique stores that also helped put the sisters on the map. There was the Calabasas store of Smooch, for which momager Kris Jenner was also part owner. However, it was their Dash signature stores that really added to the sisters’ fortune.

Kourtney and Khloe initially did reality TV to bring more exposure to Dash. They eventually opened stores in Miami and New York City. However, as sisters, their individual brands grew, meaning there was less time for Dash.

In 2018, all the Dash boutiques were closed. Still, Kourtney and her sisters each made a pretty penny off the storefronts over the years, so that certainly added to her financial portfolios.

Kourtney Kardashian net worth 2020

According to Parade magazine, Kourtney Kardashian’s net worth in 2020 is a whopping $35 million. The bulk of Kourtney’s fortune comes from the family reality TV show. Along with KUWTK, Kourtney appeared in several spin-offs with Kim and Khloe, all of which added to her cash flow.

Kourtney has had a slew of product endorsements over the years, especially on social media. The brunette beauty is paid handsomely to do public appearances, although she does less of those than her siblings.

Last but not least, Kourtney’s passion project Poosh is already earning her mega-bucks. The health and wellness website has allowed Kourt to do more endorsements and partnerships while building her brand.

Fans know she is a big believer in living a healthy lifestyle. Kourtney doesn’t use products with chemicals. Plus, she has a strict organic, gluten-free, and sugar-free diet for her family. Poosh allows Kourtney the opportunity to build her individual brand while focusing on her family.

She is focused on living life outside of the spotlight and spending ample time with her kids. It is the reason Kourtney will take a step back from KUWK, starting with the upcoming season.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 at 8/7c on E!