Michael Rapaport claims Kim Kardashian using Taylor Swift drama to promote KUWTK premiere

Actor Michael Rapaport claims Kim Kardashian is using her drama with Taylor Swift to promote the Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiere. Season 18 of the E! reality TV show is debuting this week.

Michael has used various forms of social media to blast Kim for the long-time feud with Taylor. The comedian is sounding off about the reality TV star and her husband, making it crystal clear is he is a Swiftie fan, not a Kimye fan.

Michael’s social media video rant

Over the last two days, Michael has gone on several explosive social media rants. He has expressed his opinion on several hot topics, such as telling people to stay the f**k home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim Kardashian West has become Michael’s latest target and he is not holding back regarding his thoughts on the reality TV star. Michael is Team Taylor all the way.

“Kim Kardashian, KK, Koko, whoever the f** are you. No one cares. Nobody gives a f**k about this bulls**t with you and Taylor Swift. The only one is still talking about it is you. Do you think we’re dumb? The only reason you’re talking about it is because your show is premiering Thursday, and you’re sub promoting your show without promoting it,” Michael began his lengthy video message.

The comedian continued by accusing Kim of worrying about ratings for KUWTK. Michael then went on to diss Kim, her sisters, and her mom, Kris Jenner, taking aim at their “revolving body parts.”

Michael blasts Kanye too

After letting Kim know everyone is stuck at home, so people will be forced to watch her “stupid show” whether they want to or not, Michael turned his rant to Kanye. The actor brought up how the feud with Taylor would never have happened if Kanye hadn’t stormed the stage at the MTV VMAs in 2009.

“Tell your husband next time he wants to snatch an award from somebody, do it to a man. Do it to a guy. Do it to the Wu-Tang Clan. Do it to one of those dudes from the Red Hot Chili Peppers.”

The feud between Kanye and Taylor was reignited in 2016 when he included lyrics in his song, Famous, claiming he made Taylor famous. She called him out on it, but both Kim and Kanye insisted Taylor approved the words.

This week, the full phone call was leaked, proving Taylor never gave her okay for the lyric. The singer acknowledged in an Instagram Story that she was finally proven right. Kim fired back at Taylor for being “self-serving” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 at 8/7c on E!