Khloe Kardashian reacts after Kim Kardashian responds to latest Taylor Swift drama

Khloe Kardashian is showing support for sister Kim after she issued a recent Twitter rant against Taylor Swift.

The feud ignited on Monday evening, following a leaked video between Taylor and Kim’s husband, Kanye West.

Feud fires up a decade ago

To understand the current feud, one has to go back to September 2009. On what seemed like a typical evening of the MTV Music Awards, Taylor Swift got up to accept the award for Best Female Video for her song, You Belong With Me.

As the young singer began her speech, she was bum-rushed by Kanye West who came on stage, took the mic, and stated the following:

“Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you. I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!”

The moment instantly became infamous, solidifying its place in pop culture with controversy, costumes, and spoofs aplenty.

Kanye fuels the fire

Several years later, in 2016, Kanye released the song Famous, which also met controversy. His lyrics referenced Taylor and their 2009 incident.

He claimed to have gained Taylor’s approval to use a lyric that included the line “I made that b***h famous,” but she quickly denied the claim, calling the lyric “misogynistic.”

The rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian, came to his defense, sharing an audio clip that seemed to back up Kanye’s claims.

The real story is revealed

Earlier this week, a 25-minute video of the real Kanye and Taylor conversation leaked online. The longer version included soundbites that Kim did not feature in her previous post, which solidified Taylor’s side of things.

The hashtag #TaylorToldtheTruth quickly started trending.

Taylor replied first: “Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that was leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)… SWIPE UP to see what really matters,” she stated on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian quickly clapped back, issuing a nine-part Twitter response.

“@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange — that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now,” Kim began.

She went on to say that Taylor lied through her publicist and that Kanye “as an artist has every right to document his musical journey and process.”

Khloe defends Kim

Khole happily liked all of her sister’s nine tweets before taking to Twitter herself.

Khloe came to Kim’s defense, posting: “I was about to go take my ass to sleep but then I just saw my sister post a couple tweets. Kimberly you betta!!!!!!!!!!!”

She included several “heart emojis” before stating: “Kim is my f**king lawyer for life!!!!!! My sister AND my lawyer.”

Khole also posted two other tweets that have since been deleted that read:

“OK for reals now, I’m going to have KKW read me a bedtime story!!! @KimKardashian night night. Remember to social distance, wash your hands every 20 mins, cough into your elbow, don’t be f**king rude and most importantly #KUWTK airs this THURSDAY. Sweet dreams.”