Why Kanye West thinks Kim Kardashian is using North West to ‘create this crazy narrative’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West aren’t on the best speaking terms after his recent interview. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ Acepixs

Kanye West commented more on Kim Kardashian’s parenting amid their ongoing divorce.

The “All Day” rapper and the SKIMS founder haven’t been together in months. West has shared his thoughts on how Kardashian handles their split. Earlier this month, he claimed the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tried to keep him away from their daughter, Chicago West’s birthday party. During their six-year marriage, the couple had four children.

In a recent interview, Ye addressed another issue he has with Kardashian. This time, the problem involved their eldest daughter, North West.

Kanye West believes Kim Kardashian is ‘poking the bear’ with North West’s TikTok use

While speaking to Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked, West revealed he recently confronted Kardashian about how she’s handling their divorce. To avoid an “argument” with his estranged wife, he said he asked his cousins to speak to her.

When West’s relatives met with the KKW Beauty founder, he said he wanted them to address Kardashian’s alleged choice to keep him away from their kids. Additionally, West said he asked his cousins to tell her to stop letting North post content on TikTok.

The Grammy nominee said he especially despised his daughter wearing lipstick on the popular app. Kardashian and West launched their TikTok page last year.

“There’s two things I said, tell her — ‘security not gonna be in between me and my kids, and also tell her, don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok,'” Ye told Lee. “And don’t have her TikTok at all if I don’t approve that. And I said it after it was done without me knowing. And then it happened again. So I feel like it’s poking the bear or trying to antagonize me or create this crazy narrative.”

Kanye West gave Kim Kardashian a ‘no makeup rule’ for North West

In December, North went on TikTok to share a makeup tutorial. The 8-year-old celebrity tot added lipstick to her face for a Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer-inspired look throughout the video. Although the video had Kardashian’s approval, West told Lee he didn’t find it appropriate.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Before launching their joint TikTok account, the KKW Fragrance creator stated she once “got in trouble” for letting North wear makeup. While the “Eazy” artist allows their daughter to “weigh in” on her outfit choices, Kardashian tested her husband’s limits when she sporadically let North wear lipstick.

“No more makeup,” she told E! News of West’s rule. “I kind of got in trouble for that.”

Throughout their split, West and Kardashian have dated other people. The reality star and Pete Davidson are still together since connecting in October. Ye also recently started dating Uncut Gems actor Julia Fox.