How Kanye West’s drama is pushing Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson together

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly been dating since October 2021. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/Admedia

Kanye West isn’t breaking up Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship anytime soon.

Over the last few months, the SKIMS founder, 41, has spent most of her free time with Davidson, 28. At the same time, she and West, 44, are still planning to divorce after almost seven years of marriage. The estranged couple also share four children: North West, 8, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Saint West, 2.

Since he discovered that Kardashian is attempting to move on, West has made multiple efforts to gain her attention. However, a source recently explained how his antics keep her in Davidson’s arms.

Kim Kardashian appreciates how ‘easy’ Pete Davidson is making her life these days

Kardashian and West’s seemingly mature breakup took a hit in January 2022. At first, the Donda rapper mentioned Davidson in a leaked track, Eazy, and claimed he would beat up the Saturday Night Live star. In multiple interviews and concert performances, West shared that he didn’t want to divorce Kardashian.

Although West threatened her new boyfriend in her honor, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum reportedly isn’t impressed by his gestures. Instead, she’s allegedly becoming even more interested in Davidson. Unlike West, Kardashian’s new beau has added ease to her life during her recent divorce drama.

“It’s not impacting their relationship at all,” a source told Us Weekly of the blossoming couple. “If anything, this drama is bringing Kim and Pete closer together because he makes things so easy.”

Kardashian and Davidson connected in October 2021 on the set of SNL. While they haven’t confirmed their relationship, the pair have gone out on multiple dates and recently had their first “bae-cation.”

Why Kim Kardashian left Kanye West out of Chicago West’s birthday party

Despite Kardashian’s blissful relationship, she and West recently aced a speed bump in their co-parenting relationship. On Saturday, Jan. 15, their daughter Chicago had her fourth birthday surrounded by her family and friends. The birthday bash also honored Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, who turns 4-years-old on Feb. 1.

In a video obtained by TMZ, West revealed that he didn’t receive an invitation to Chicago’s birthday party. Later in the day, Travis Barker’s stepdaughter recorded him speaking to Kris Jenner at the event. West shared in another video that Travis Scott gave him the party’s address, allowing him to participate in the festivities.

Although he ultimately made an appearance, Kardashian reportedly purposely didn’t invite him to Chicago’s party. The KKW Beauty CEO allegedly felt the family event wasn’t appropriate for West in light of their divorce.

“Kim really didn’t invite Kanye to the party,” a source told HollywoodLife. “He’s no longer a part of the family, they don’t have to all be together for the birthday parties, at least right now. They’re not together. Kanye chose to move across the street to co-parent.”

Even though Kardashian intentionally left West out of the party, another source revealed she isn’t mad at Scott or Jenner for giving him the event’s address. According to the insider, she knows “their hearts were in the right place.”



The Kardashians’ new Hulu show will air in early 2022.