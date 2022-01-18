Pete Davidson taking Kanye West threat seriously? SNL star beefing up security amid Kim Kardashian romance

Kanye dissed Pete Davidson in a new record, admitting he wants to beat him up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia/ImagePressAgency

Pete Davidson is beefing up security after Kanye issued a threat in his latest song.

A report claims the comedian has hired more security at the Saturday Night Live set, where he kicked things off with Kanye’s estranged wife.

This report comes after Ye allegedly punched a fan in downtown Los Angeles.

The Billionaire rapper, who is dating Julia Fox, said he wants to fight Davidson in a new song with rapper The Game.

“God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” Ye raps on Eazy, which is expected to appear in his upcoming album Donda 2.

Pete Davidson hasn’t directly responded to the threat, but it hasn’t stopped him from spending time with Ye’s estranged wife.

Pete is reportedly getting more security but isn’t concerned about Kanye

The SNL star is reportedly more concerned about Kanye’s rabid fan base making good on the threat rather than the rapper and fashion designer.

“Pete isn’t worried about Kanye, but he is concerned about the massive fanbase that Kanye has. His devoted followers listen to his songs and act upon them. That’s why Pete is now using security,” sources reportedly told Radar Online.

The publication also reports that Davidson had never had security in the past, even when he was in other high-profile relationships, such as his engagement to Ariana Grande.

However, dating Kim comes with a higher level of media attention, and the comedian is supposedly not taking any chances when it comes to his safety.

“Pete isn’t taking any chances. Whenever he is out with Kim, they use her security. But now Pete needs his own security when he is out alone,” a friend of Pete reportedly tells Radar, adding: “He is still Pete, but now Pete comes with a 6’1, 220 lbs security guard.”

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian dating timeline

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are the Hollywood couple no one saw coming since the reality TV star filed for divorce from West in February 2021.

In October, Kim hosted SNL for the first time and shared a kiss with Pete in one of the skits.

After her appearance on the show, the rumors began to heat up after they were photographed on what appeared to be a date.

On the other hand, Kanye has been linked to a few women since his split from Kim.

First, he was attached to supermodel Irina Shayk and, more recently, another model named Vinetria before his whirlwind romance with Julia Fox.