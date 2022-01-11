How Kanye West really feels about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s first ‘bae-cation’

Kim Kardashian wants to move on and divorce Kanye West. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide, ImagePressAgency

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s latest excursion definitely caught Kanye West’s attention!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Big Time Adolescence star celebrated the first week of 2022 with a lavish trip to the Bahamas. Although Kardashian nor Davidson posted photos from the trip, several fans saw them getting on a boat together on Wednesday, January 5. Even more of them witnessed the SKIMS founder’s tantalizing bikini post while she relaxed in the Bahamas.

West didn’t enjoy seeing her with another man despite his attempt to move from Kardashian. The Yeezus rapper reportedly also despised where his estranged wife chose to go for her and Davidson’s vacation.

Kanye West felt ‘disrespected’ after witnessing Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on vacation

After spending the holidays apart, Kardashian and Davidson reunited for their first couple’s trip. Since the pair started dating in October 2021, they’ve mostly attended group dates with her friends around New York. However, the Bahamas vacation gave the lovebirds time away from their entourage with a romantic backdrop.

Although Kardashian and Davidson seemingly enjoyed themselves in the Bahamas, West reportedly felt “disrespected” by his wife’s getaway. In addition to witnessing her with another man, the SKIMS founder and the Saturday Night Live star went to the same place where she and West celebrated his 40th birthday. The E! alum rented out a “luxurious amazing villa” for her husband’s special day.

“Kanye doesn’t understand why Kim would take Pete to Baker’s Bay in the Bahamas for their first vacation together,” a source told HollywoodLife.

“To be honest, it feels disrespectful to Kanye because that’s exactly where she took Kanye to celebrate his 40th birthday a few years ago,” they continued. “Kim rented out the entire island for him so it’s obviously a special place in his heart. But it just feels tainted now because she decided to bring Pete there. He’s trying to move on with his own life but who couldn’t help being bothered by that?”

Kanye West continues showering Julia Fox with affection amid his and Kim Kardashian’s divorce

After six years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. Several months later, she began dating Davidson following her SNL hosting gig. Despite the pair’s age difference (she’s 41 and he’s 28) and being on opposite coasts, the pair is reportedly determined to make the relationship work.

As for West, he dated models Irina Shayk and Vinetria in late 2021. The Grammy winner connected with the Uncut Gems star Julia during New Year’s Eve weekend. Afterward, the budding couple released a brief in Interview Magazine where cameras captured them making out, showing PDA, and smiling. Fox reflected on their whirlwind romance and shared how she’s already smitten with Ye in the piece.

“After dinner, Ye had a surprise for me,” Fox shared after discussing her dates with West. “I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed, but if this is any indication of the future, I’m loving the ride.”