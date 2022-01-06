Scott Disick inquires about Pete Davidson’s ‘tripod’ underneath Kim Kardashian’s bikini post

Scott Disick recently attended a group date with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Pic credit: @letthelordbewithyou/Instagram, @kimkardashian/Instagram

Scott Disick asked Kim Kardashian the question on everyone’s mind amid her first “baecation” with Pete Davidson.

In January 2022, photographers spotted Kardashian and Davidson jet-setting to the Bahamas after spending the holidays apart. Before their hiatus, the new couple shared many group dates with her friends and family. During a December 2021 outing, Disick even joined the pair with another woman amid his Amelia Hamlin breakup.

While attending her trip with Davidson, Kardashian posted a bikini photo on Instagram. The steamy post caught even more attention after fans witnessed Disick’s comment hinting at Davidson’s body.

Scott Disick possibly referred to Pete Davidson’s manhood during his vacation with Kim Kardashian

On January 6, 2022, Kardashian posed for the camera while spending time out in the sun. The mother of four flaunted her physique in a brown, string bikini. Kardashian added brown sunglasses for accessories as she placed one hand on her forehead. The SKIMS founder also appeared to be reading a magazine before taking the snap.

“Sweet sweet fantasy baby,” Kardashian captioned her post.

Shortly after her post, the KKW Beauty founder received thousands of likes from fans. Additionally, several asked her to post a photo of herself with Davidson. Although he didn’t mention the Saturday Night Live star by name, Disick asked Kardashian where the “tripod” was in his Instagram comment.

According to Urban Dictionary, the term is used to describe “a man with a penis so big, it is interpreted as a third leg.” Since Ariana Grande stated in 2018 that Davidson’s penis is “10 inches,” he’s gained a reputation for being well-endowed, which he disputed on Howard Stern.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are ‘really happy’ together

Although many people (including her ex-husband) didn’t believe Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship was real, their recent trip proved the spectators wrong. The pair is reportedly closer than ever following their three-day trip, and they’re excited about spending the new year together.

“Things are going great between them,” a source told Page Six. “They’re taking things slow, but both are really happy when they’re together. All of their friends love seeing how happy they both are. It’s really great.”

Kardashian and Davidson connected when she hosted SNL in October 2021. Since then, they’ve had several dates, including a movie date in New York. However, neither of them has labeled the relationship. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum still plans to divorce Kanye West after six years of marriage. Even though the Donda rapper is currently dating actor Julia Fox, he doesn’t want to divorce.