Kylie Jenner welcomes second child with Travis Scott — Here’s what we know

Kylie Jenner welcomed her second child. Pic credit: E!

Kylie Jenner is now a mom-of-two.

After weeks of speculation about whether she welcomed her second child or if she was nearing her due date, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and beauty mogul announced the birth.

The youngest member of the Kar-Jenner clan shared her exciting news with the world but left several of the details out.

Kylie Jenner announces birth of second child

It’s been a rough couple of months for Kylie Jenner and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, but they have reason to celebrate.

Kylie shared the birth of her second child on Instagram earlier, writing, “💙 2/2/22”

There was no gender announcement or stats about baby number two, though the blue heart is speculated to reveal that Kylie and Travis welcomed a baby boy.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Several of Kylie Jenner’s close friends and family commented on the birth announcement.

Khloe Kardashian’s best friend, Malika, wrote, “AMEN”

Kris Jenner called the baby “Angel Pie,” and MakeupbyAriel wrote, “Can’t wait to meet the little angel👼🏻”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott still dealing with Astroworld fallout

Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy was revealed last summer, and the reality TV star has been more open about her pregnancy this time around. She kept her first one under wraps, with only a few photos of her pregnant leaking to the press. Stormi was her best-kept secret, but fans got a more public pregnant Kylie to follow on social media this time.

Last year, Travis Scott hosted Astroworld in Houston, and there was a big issue. Several died after being trampled while he continued his set on the main stage. Several lawsuits are ongoing, and he and Kylie have had to deal with the fallout. It’s still an issue that is front and center, and because of that, Kylie Jenner has had to lock her social media down and limit comments on her posts so that the critics don’t have access to comment on her stuff.

Followers have been waiting for the birth of Kylie and Travis’ second child for months. She never did reveal her due date, but clues have popped up on social media. In fact, there were even some fans who believed that Kylie had her baby around Christmas. That wasn’t the case, though, as it looks like her newest addition was born February 2.

When Kylie Jenner is ready, she will likely announce the baby’s name.