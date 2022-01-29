Is Kylie Jenner marrying Travis Scott after giving birth to their second baby?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are closer than ever as they become parents for a second time. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott could hit another milestone once their new bundle of joy arrives.

As Monsters and Critics previously shared, Jenner is pregnant with Scott’s second child. While awaiting their baby’s birth, Stormi Webster’s parents reportedly have become closer. In 2019, the couple decided to break up and focus on co-parenting Stormi. However, they found a way back to each other and allegedly intend to marry soon.

Despite their on-and-off relationship, a Kardashian-Jenner insider recently shared that they’re finally in agreement about their next move.

Kylie Jenner wants an ‘elaborate wedding’ with Travis Scott

Last year, fans speculated that Jenner and Scott were back together following their two-year split. They seemingly confirmed their reunion in August after the Kylie Cosmetics founder announced her pregnancy. However, Jenner allegedly doesn’t want their family to change in size alone. According to a source, she and Scott “have been talking a lot about their future together.” The couple’s plans reportedly involve an engagement ring and wedding plans.

“She wants an elaborate wedding with a beautiful white gown made by a top designer, and she already has the vision of what she wants in her head,” the insider told HollywoodLife of Jenner’s plans with Scott. “

She’s wanted this her whole life, and she feels that she really deserves it. She wants to have the dream wedding and, after two children together, this is the next logical step,” they continued.

The Kylie Skin CEO is also already planning the couple’s wedding. If they get engaged this year, Jenner will follow her sister, Kourtney Kardashian’s footsteps. Travis Barker proposed to the Poosh founder last October.

Why Travis Scott wants to propose to Kylie Jenner now

In addition to wanting the wedding of her dreams, Jenner also wants her children to have a “normal upbringing.” Despite their fame, the influencer would like Stormi and their unborn child to be raised in a nuclear family. However, Scott hasn’t always wanted that type of relationship with Jenner. After the second pregnancy, though, the two began spending more time together and expressed their desires.

Additionally, Jenner has supported the “Antidote” performer as he faces several lawsuits from his fatal Astroworld Festival. Scott reportedly saw her differently when his girlfriend stepped up and helped him.

“Obviously, [Travis has] always had love and respect for her as the mother to his daughter, but he knows he can truly count on Kylie when he needs her most,” the source added. “They have been talking marriage because Kylie eventually wants her happy ending with the husband, kids, and big house with the white picket fence. So, two of them are knocked off the list.”

Jenner and Scott first started dating in 2017. The following year, they welcomed Stormi. Last December, W Magazine claimed the pair decided to have a baby even though they’re not together. However, Khloe Kardashian vehemently stated they are much more than co-parents.