Khloe Kardashian disputes claims that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott aren’t dating

Khloe Kardashian says Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are ‘very much a couple.’ Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Acepixs

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to defend Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s romance.

As Monsters and Critics previously shared, Jenner and Scott agreed to a cover story with W Magazine for its Dec/Jan cover. However, the outlet scrapped the story after the “Antidote” rapper’s event, Astroworld Festival, killed ten people and injured several others. Nonetheless, the couple’s interview and story photos recently leaked online.

W suggested that Scott and Jenner, expecting their second child together, aren’t a couple in the cover story. Kardashian commented on the claim following its release.

Khloe Kardashian was shocked by W Magazine’s story on Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Several weeks after W Magazine worked tirelessly to get rid of Jenner and Scott’s cover story, photos of them surfaced online. In the screenshots, they embraced each other while the Kylie Baby founder wore a long, Bohemian-style dress. Scott and Jenner added their daughter, Stormi Webster, to the shoot.

In the cover story, W Magazine wrote that the pair were taking a “modern approach” to their idea of family. According to the outlet, Jenner and Scott decided to have another baby despite not being in a romantic relationship. Since breaking up in 2019, their on-and-off relationship has played out publicly.

Shortly after the story leaked, a TikTok user made a post about the cover and W’s claims. According to Comments by Celebs, Kardashian responded to the video and confirmed that Scott and Jenner’s relationship isn’t platonic.

“Wow, I don’t know why this magazine would write this, but they are very much a couple,” the Good American CEO said.

How Khloe Kardashian’s family is supporting her through her latest Tristan Thompson drama

Since Astroworld, Scott and Jenner have kept their social media activity minimum. After posting separate statements regarding the event, the E! star only posts via Instagram Stories. However, Kardashian and the rest of the Kar-Jenner family reportedly are supporting them as Jenner prepares to give birth.

Like her sister, the famous bunch will support True Thompson’s mom through her recent issues with Tristan Thompson. In December 2021, the NBA star’s paternity lawsuit with Maralee Nichols surfaced. According to court documents, Thompson and Nichols had several sexual interactions while dating Kardashian. Although the Sacramento Kings player admitted to the encounters, he requested a paternity test from Nichols.

Amid the fallout, Kardashian has received support from her family members. However, a source told People the family isn’t too surprised by Thompson’s recent cheating allegations.

“Khloe’s family always tried to support her,” they said. “They always treated Tristan well even after he broke Khloe’s heart multiple times.”