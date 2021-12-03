Is Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson expecting a third baby?

Khloe Kardashian broke up with Tristan Thompson in June 2021. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ ImagePressAgency

Tristan Thompson might give True Thompson another sibling soon.

The Sacramento Kings player and ex-boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian is currently facing a child support case against a woman named Maralee Nichols.

Nichols, 31, claims that Thompson, 30, fathered her upcoming baby boy. He reportedly conceived the child while he and Kardashian tried working on their romantic relationship.

Here’s everything we know about Thompson’s alleged third child.

Why Tristan Thompson is being sued for child support by Maralee Nichols

Nichols, a personal trainer, said that she and Thompson were once friends in several court documents. However, their relationship changed this past March. At the time, Kardashian used his birthday to confirm that they were back together in a heartfelt Instagram post.

During Thompson’s 30th birthday celebration, the NBA star had several events to celebrate the momentous occasion. Nichols attended one of his parties in her hometown, Houston, Texas. While there, Thompson admitted in court that they had “​​sexual intercourse.” Afterward, Nichols allegedly asked him to spend the night with her for his “special birthday surprise.”

Nichols’ case against Thompson reportedly began on June 30. In December 2021, photos of the pregnant trainer surfaced online. According to DailyMail, Nichols will have her baby on Dec. 3. Additionally, she reportedly moved from Houston to Los Angeles so Thompson could see the baby.

Did Khloe Kardashian know about Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama?

Thompson’s latest paternity claim comes months after his breakup from Kardashian.

Since they started dating in 2016, the couple has had an on-and-off relationship. Their breakups occurred amid cheating allegations on Thompson’s end on multiple occasions. However, in 2021, Kardashian took her ex back and said on KUWTK that “I know the growth and the work that he’s done.”

“I mean, I definitely trust him as a friend and all those things… What I need to find out, everything comes my way,” she said. “I just need to trust and focus on today and go day by day. I can’t worry too much about everything else.”

“I know the growth and the work that he’s done,” Kardashian continued. “I know all the help that he’s got, and the constant efforts that he makes every single day, and how hard he fought to get back with me currently.”

“I don’t understand why someone would go through all that if they weren’t really serious.”

This past June, Thompson, and Kardashian broke up again after being spotted with several other women. Although they’re focusing on co-parenting True, it’s unclear if the Revenge Body star knew of Nichols and Thompson’s child support case.

In addition to True, Thompson has a 4-year-old son with his ex, Jordan Craig, named Prince Thompson.