Khloe Kardashian revealed the part about raising True Thompson that makes her ‘feel bad’

Khloe Kardashian recently revealed the one trait she’s passed onto her daughter, True, which she regrets. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Khloe Kardashian said True Thompson already inherited one of her most prominent personality traits.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, gave birth to True, 3, in April 2018. During that time, Kardashian was in a relationship with Phoenix Suns player Tristan Thompson. The Revenge Body host has said her daughter looks and acts eerily similar to her dad on multiple occasions.

In a recent interview, Kardashian said there’s one significant thing she and True already have in common.

Khloe Kardashian says True Thompson is just as ‘regimented’ as she is

During an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the mother of one discussed her influence on her daughter’s cleaning habits. On KUWTK, many viewers saw Kardashian’s frequent cleaning habits. In one scene from her E! show, the Good American CEO consulted with an exposure therapist about her “obsessive cleaning.”

While on Ellen, Kardashian admitted that her actions caused True to have the same habits, which she regrets.

“I am incredibly clean and organized. I like everything in its place; I’m very regimented,” the reality star stated on Mom’s Confessions. “And I don’t want that for True, but she already has so much of that.”

“I feel bad that she has so much of it so young, but every toy has to be put back exactly where she got it from,” she continued. “I always just try to mess things up and tell her, ‘It’s OK to live in a mess!’ Although I’m cringing inside, I don’t want her to cringe. So she has that, and I wish she didn’t.”

Khloe Kardashian responded to the ‘unsolicited advice’ she receives regarding True Thompson

Since giving birth to True, Kardashian has defended her daughter multiple times. In July 2018, she clapped back at a social media commenter who criticized the then newborn’s looks. Most recently, Kardashian defended her mothering choices and spoke about the remarks she and True receive online. According to her Dec/Jan issue of Cosmopolitan UK, she said the “unsolicited advice” from the public made her not “want that energy on my child.”

“I’ve learned that you can’t just post anything because people will comment and say the craziest things!” Kardashian said in her interview. “People give unsolicited commentary no matter what you do. So I try and keep True stuff as clear and simple as I can for her sake.”