Ellen DeGeneres drank three ‘weed drinks’ before driving wife Portia de Rossi to hospital

Ellen DeGeneres recalled having to rush wife Portia to the hospital after three ‘weed drinks’ and two sleeping pills. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

In March this year, Ellen DeGeneres’s wife, actress Portia de Rossi needed hospitalization following an appendectomy, and Ellen admits she drove her to the hospital, despite being under the influence of ‘weed drinks.’

The controversial talk show host opened up about the events during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show shortly after, when she told of the harrowing ordeal of finding her wife bent double on the floor of their home.

At the time, she recounted, “It started on Friday in the evening around 7.30. I’m sitting there watching TV with Portia and Portia said, ‘I’m not feeling well, I want to go to bed.’”

Later that evening, Ellen got out of bed to find Portia “on the floor on all fours”, and immediately took her to the hospital.

During a new interview on Tuesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ellen recalled the harrowing event in more detail, as she revealed she had consumed three ‘weed drinks’ just before taking Portia to the emergency room.

After telling Jimmy that she “never did like marijuana,” Ellen explained that she found out about ‘weed drinks’ through comedian Chelsea Handler.

“So Chelsea Handler told me about these weed drinks, they’re called Cann, C-A-N-N, and they have CBD or TH – I don’t know what the good thing is,” said Ellen.

She continued, “I drank one, and I didn’t feel anything, so I drank three. And then I took two like melatonin sleep pills, and I’m laying in bed and I realize she’s not in bed, and I say, ‘Are you ok?'”

Ellen DeGeneres admits ‘it’s probably not safe’

After Ellen heard her wife Portia groaning in pain, she got out of bed to find her wife on the ground.

“I said, ‘You’re not ok,’ she goes, ‘I’m ok,’ I said, ‘No, unless you’re playing Twister by yourself, you’re not ok.’ So I rushed her to the emergency room,” Ellen recollected.

When Jimmy asked if she drove Portia to the hospital herself, Ellen replied, “I did, I mean I kicked in, like my adrenaline was like, cause I just had to rush her there.”

She added, “So… it’s probably not safe, I shouldn’t be saying an of this.”

Jimmy Kimmel failed to ask Ellen about ‘toxic behavior’ in the workplace

Despite the fact that that Ellen’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live was her first interview since claims of a toxic environment in the workplace, no questions were asked about the allegations.

Instead, the rest of the interview centred around jokes, games and her charity work.

In September 2020, Ellen addressed the scandal during a monologue on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected.”

The Ellen DeGeneres show has reportedly lost 1 million viewers following the controversy.