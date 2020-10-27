Ryan Phillippe throws shade at Ellen DeGeneres on Instagram amid ‘toxic’ allegations

Actor Ryan Phillippe has thrown some serious shade at talk show host Ellen DeGeneres while he was out for a morning jog this week.

The Cruel Intentions actor is known to be pretty serious when it comes to his physical fitness; however, it seems he paused his morning exercise last Saturday to mock Ellen regarding the recent accusations leveled towards the 62-year-old.

While out running, the 46-year-old star of I Know What You Did Last Summer happened upon one of Ellen’s advertising billboards.

He snapped a selfie of himself standing in front of the giant picture of a seated Ellen, and he captioned it in a flowery font with: “And remember to be kind.”

This was clearly a reference to Ellen’s catchphrase on her popular talk show. But Ryan added the word “wait,” which was written in a much starker font. Ouch.

Ryan Phillippe mocked Ellen DeGeneres on Instagram

Ryan last appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show way back in 2011. However, the Shooter star’s ex-wife Reese Witherspoon is a close friend of the talk show host and sat down with Ellen as recently as last March.

The Will and Grace guest star and Reese were considered one of the hottest Hollywood couples when they married in 1999, but unfortunately, their relationship ended in divorce in 2007. Given the close relationship between the two female stars, it’s possible that there is some bad blood between Phillippe and DeGeneres.

DeGeneres has also faced rumors of being mean and unpleasant to her staff and crew, but the situation came to a head this summer when reports emerged of a toxic atmosphere at her show.

Ellen DeGeneres promised to change toxic workplace

Ellen has since addressed the situation in a memo, a staff call, and on stage. In the memo, she spoke of how she was disappointed to learn of the allegations of a toxic workplace and assured staff that there would be changes.

In a video call with staff, she reportedly admitted to being “multilayered and said she has good days and bad days.” And on her 18th season premiere, she told the audience, “I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected.”

At the end of last year, DeGeneres was at the center of a totally cringe-worthy moment during an interview with Dakota Johnson. While the pair spoke about Dakota’s birthday celebrations, The Social Network star accused Ellen of blowing off her birthday invite.