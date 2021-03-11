Chelsea Handler calls out Piers Morgan: Comedian shares viral clip of her roasting TV host during 2014 interview

Chelsea Handler shared a clip of her clashing with Piers Morgan during a 2014 interview. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Chelsea Handler has called out Piers Morgan for his past behavior following his exit for Good Morning Britain (GMB).

Morgan quit GMB following a furious backlash after the British TV personality made disparaging on-air comments about Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

Handler took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a clip from her appearance on CNN’s Piers Morgan Live in 2014. Morgan and Handler clashed repeatedly during the show.

“Some a**h**** get better, some just stay the same,” Handler, 46, captioned her Instagram post (see below).

Handler complained that Morgan appeared distracted during the interview

During Handler’s appearance on Piers Morgan Live in 2014, Morgan spent the mid-interview commercial break looking at his Twitter on his mobile phone. Handler complained to Morgan, saying he couldn’t pay attention to his guest “for 60 seconds.”

“You’re a terrible interviewer,” she added.

“Well, you just weren’t keeping my attention,” Morgan snarked. “That’s more an issue for you than me.”

“That’s not my problem. This is your show,” Handler fired back. “You have to pay attention to the guest that you invited on your show.”

When Morgan answered that he appeared distracted because he did not find Handler “interesting enough,” she told him it did not matter whether or not his guest was interesting because it was his duty as the host to engage.

Handler added that his poor performance could explain why CNN was canceling his show.

Later in the show, Morgan asked Handler about the moment of her life she wanted to relive and what she would do differently.

Handler hit back, saying “it would be spending this hour differently.”

Twitter users praised Handler for “roasting” Morgan on his show

Many Twitter users praised Handler for calling out Morgan on his show.

“She just DESTROYED ole boy,” one Twitter user wrote. “If I ever meet Chelsea, I’m gonna give her the biggest hug!”

Piers Morgan came under fire for comments about Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview

Morgan suffered a heavy backlash after attacking Meghan Markle on Good Morning Britain.

On Monday’s broadcast, he dismissed the racism allegations that Meghan and Harry made during the interview with Oprah on Sunday night and suggested that Markle was lying about her claims that she suffered mental health issues and had suicidal thoughts.

“I don’t believe a word she says,” Morgan said. “I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report.”

Piers Morgan also got a tongue-lashing on GMB from Dr. Sola Mos-Shogbamimu

Handler was not the first woman to scold Morgan on his show.

Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, a women’s rights activist, also gave Morgan a tongue-lashing when she appeared as a guest on Good Morning Britain on Monday morning.

Mos-Sogbamimu’s appearance on GMB followed Oprah’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Sunday.

Reacting to Morgan’s dismissal of Markle’s racism allegation, Mos-Shogbamimu launched into a furious tirade, wondering whether Morgan was “out of his g*df******n mind.”

Mos-Sogbamimu criticized the Queen, alleging that she protected Prince Andrew from the grave allegations made against him but did nothing to protect Markle against what she called “racist media coverage.”

Many people took to social media to praise Mos-Shogbamimu for confronting Morgan. The backlash against Morgan intensified following Mos-Sogbamimu’s appearance on GMB.

Morgan quit GMB after co-host Alex Beresford called him out on air

Piers Morgan stormed off the set of GMB on Tuesday and later announced he had quit the show after show co-host and weatherman Alex Beresford also called him out over his comments about Markle.

Beresford criticized Morgan for continually “trashing” Markle and described his comments and behavior as “pathetic” and “diabolical.”