Meghan Markle claimed Royal Family members expressed concern about Archie’s skin tone and denied him the title of Prince

Meghan Markle claimed during Sunday’s interview with Oprah that royals did not want her son to be prince. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

During last night’s explosive two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, claimed that the Royal Family did not want her son Archie Harrison to be a prince.

She also stated that they told her that her son would not get security protection.

Markle claimed that a royal expressed concern about how “dark” her baby’s skin might be. She revealed that the royal expressed concern about Archie’s skin tone during a conversation with Prince Harry.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When Oprah asked Markle and Harry which member of the royal family had expressed concern about Archie’s skin color, they refused to name the person. They said they could not name the person because it would be “damaging” to them.

Markle claimed that a royal suggested that Archie’s skin color could be “a problem”

Markle agreed when Oprah asked her whether it would be safe to say that the royal who expressed concern about her baby’s skin tone had felt it would be “a problem” if her son was too dark.

“I wasn’t able to follow up with why, but if that’s the assumption you’re making, I think that feels like a pretty safe one, which was really hard to understand, right?” Markle said, according to the Daily Mail.

Prince Harry said he found the conversation about Archie’s skin tone “awkward” and that he was “a bit shocked.”

He went on to say that at first, he hadn’t thought about how Markle being of “mixed-race” might affect her relationship with the royals because he was not aware of the problem due to his upbringing.

“But my upbringing in the system, of which I was brought up in and what I’ve been exposed to, it wasn’t… I wasn’t aware of it, to start with,” he said, according to the Daily Mail. “But, my God, it doesn’t take very long to suddenly become aware of it.”

Markle suggested that Archie was being denied the title of Prince due to his race

Meghan Markle said that during the months of her pregnancy, there were conversations involving palace officials who said that Archie wouldn’t be given security and that he wouldn’t be given a title.

She was concerned about her son’s safety when she learned that not only would he be denied a title, but he would also not be given a security detail.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

When Oprah asked her if she thought that the decision to deny Archie the title of Prince was due to his race, Markle said that conversations involving whether or not he’d be given a title and security went on “in tandem” with conversations about his skin tone.

When Oprah asked Markle if she thought it was “important” that Archie be given a title, she said she was more concerned about his safety.

But she also suggested that it was not appropriate that the first person of color in the royal family was “not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be.”

Prince Harry said that talk about Archie not receiving security had started “right at the beginning” and that some royals had suggested, “that she [Markle] carry on acting because there was not enough money to pay for her, and all this sort of stuff.”