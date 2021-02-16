Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set for tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess Of Sussex. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set for a tell-all prime time TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, CBS revealed on Monday.

The upcoming interview, a 90-minute special, titled Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, will air on CBS on March 7.

The interview, described in a CBS press release as “wide-ranging” and “intimate,” will focus primarily on Markle, 39.

It will cover a variety of hot-button topics about her life with Prince Harry, motherhood, their exit from the Royal Family in January 2020, and philanthropic work.

It will also focus on her life as a senior member of the Royal Family and how she was able to manage the intense public pressure.

Prince Harry, 36, will also feature in the interview, and together, they will discuss their decision to step down from their positions as members of the Royal Family and move to the U.S. They will also talk about their expectations concerning the future of their growing family.

The latest news comes after the couple announced they were expecting their second child.

They made the announcement on Valentine’s Day with a black-and-white photo taken by their friend, Misan Harriman.

Baby news! “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” says a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” pic.twitter.com/GrqSiBxaXa — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 14, 2021

Buckingham Palace reacts

Buckingham Palace sources reportedly reacted to the news, saying that the decision to hold a candid interview was private to the couple as they were no longer working royals.

“The Duke and Duchess are no longer working members of the Royal Family and therefore any decisions they take with regard to media commitments are matters for them,” a statement by the Palace reportedly said, according to the U.K.’s Express. “As non-working members of the Royal Family they are under no obligation to inform the Royal Household of such plans.”

However, news about the upcoming tell-all interview with Oprah is believed to have raised concerns in Buckingham Palace because members of the Royal Family are concerned it could lead to embarrassing revelations.

There is reportedly concern that Markle and Prince Harry could open up for the first time about the reasons for the Megxit and the details of their rift with members of the Royal Family, including Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge.

According to Phil Dampier, a royal expert, “The Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William will be bracing themselves for a series of accusations and revelations, as will Buckingham Palace courtiers.”

Dampier noted that a major concern is that the Sussexes could allege racism against Meghan by the Royal Family and the British media.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face U.K. media criticism

The couple has also come under criticism by the U.K. media.

Tabloids, such as the Daily Mail, raised questions about the Sussexes’ decision to sit down with Oprah for a candid interview, saying it contradicts their recent pleas for privacy.

Some media outlets are also comparing the upcoming interview with Princess Diana’s controversial BBC Panorama interview in 1995.