Meghan Markle is pregnant with her second child with Prince Harry: The Sussexes are ‘overjoyed’ that Archie’s going to be a big brother

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Meghan Markle is expecting her second child with Prince Harry, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed on Valentine’s Day.

The source said that Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, were overjoyed to reveal that they are expecting their second child.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” the source announced in a statement posted on Twitter on Sunday. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The tweet (see below) did not reveal further details. It was accompanied by a black-and-white photo taken by their friend and photographer, Misan Harriman.

The photo shows Harry sitting near a tree with Markle lying on the ground. Her head is on his lap and she places a hand on her growing baby bump while looking up into her husband’s eyes.

Harry looks down lovingly at his wife.

The news comes after Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child on February 9.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed first son Archie in 2019

The latest development also comes after reports that Markle secretly removed her name, Rachel Meghan, from Archie’s birth certificate back in 2019.

Markle later denied the report, alleging that the Palace “dictated” the decision to change her name on the birth certificate of her firstborn, Archie.

A Palace source responded, saying the “former office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex” was responsible for the change and that it was done “to ensure consistency of the name and title of the Duchess with other private documents.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first child, Archie Harrison-Mountbatten Windsor, was born on May 6, 2019.

Monsters and Critics reported that following speculation among royal fans about the reason why the Sussexes named their first son Archie Harrison, a source close to the couple said they chose the name because they wanted a “modern name,” instead of traditional royal names, such as Charles, Philip, William, George, and Edward.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Santa Barbara, California in July 2020, after announcing their decision to step down from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family in January.

Meghan Markle suffered a miscarriage in 2020

Meghan Markle revealed in an article published in the New York Times in November that she suffered a miscarriage in July 2020.

In the article, she talked about the “unbearable grief’ she suffered as a result of losing her baby.

She said she knew she was losing her baby when she felt a sudden sharp pain while changing Archie’s diaper.

She noted that women who experience miscarriage suffer grief over their loss but only rarely talk about it.

“The conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning,” she wrote.