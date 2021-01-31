Meghan Markle says Palace was behind the decision to remove her name from Archie’s birth certificate

Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess Of Sussex. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Meghan Markle has come forward to set the record straight following allegations that she secretly removed her name from Archie’s birth certificate before she and Prince Harry announced they were quitting their positions as senior members of the Royal Family.

In a statement released to multiple media outlets on Sunday, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, claimed it was The Palace that decided to remove her name, Rachel Meghan, from Archie’s birth certificate.

“The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials,” her statement read, according to Page Six. “This was not requested by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex nor by The Duke of Sussex.”

Media reports claimed Markle removed her name from Archie’s birth certificate

Markle’s statement comes after The Sun reported that a copy of Archie’s birth certificate they obtained showed that Markle made changes to her name on the document.

According to The Sun, Markle removed her name, Rachel Meghan, from Archie’s birth certificate, leaving only her official title, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6, 2019. His birth was reportedly officially registered on May 17. Meghan’s name on the document was reportedly removed on June 5, 2019, amid rumors of a growing rift between the Sussexes and the Cambridges.

Soon after the name change, the Sussexes announced they were withdrawing from their joint charity with the Cambridges.

Markle and Prince Harry announced they were stepping down from their positions as senior members of the Royal Family months later in January 2020.

They moved to Santa Barbara, California in July.

Media outlets dubbed their exit from the Royal Family “Megxit.”

Royal watchers speculated about Meghan Markle’s name change

Royal watchers speculated about the motive behind Markle’s alleged decision to remove her name from Archie’s birth certificate, describing it as “extraordinary” and “unprecedented.”

The Sun speculated that the “unprecedented move could be seen as a snub to the Cambridges who have included Kate’s names on her children’s certificates.”

The Daily Mail suggested it was “a nod to Princess Diana.”

“For a royal to change a birth certificate is unprecedented but to remove forenames is remarkable,” royal watcher Ingrid Seward said, according to The Sun. “Perhaps this is another sign they were desperate to do something different to the Cambridges.”

Page Six reported that a spokesperson for Markle “slammed” the speculation.