Buckingham Palace sources deny claims that officials ‘dictated’ the decision to change Meghan Markle’s name on Archie’s birth certificate

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Buckingham Palace sources have denied Meghan Markle’s claim that the decision to remove her name from Archie’s birth certificate “was dictated by The Palace.”

According to the Daily Mail, a royal source said the Queen and her staff were not involved in the decision and that it was aides of the Sussexes at Kensington Palace who made the changes.

“The certificate was changed by the former office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the royal insider said, according to the Daily Mail. “It was changed to ensure consistency of the name and title of the Duchess with other private documents.”

The Telegraph also reported that a royal source claimed that something was “lost in translation” regarding the wording of the statement issued by the Sussexes’ PR team.

The source reportedly said that the use of the word “dictated” was “unfortunate,” and that the statement “posed more questions than it answered.”

Media reports alleged Markle removed her name from Archie’s birth certificate

The comments by Buckingham Palace insiders come after Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, came forward to deny media allegations that she secretly removed her name, Rachel Meghan, from Archie’s birth certificate, leaving only her official title, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on May 6, 2019, and his birth was registered on May 17.

The Sun reported that Markle removed her name from the document on June 5, a month after Archie was born. The alleged action occurred amid reports of growing tension between the Sussexes and the Cambridges.

The rumors at the time about a growing rift between the two royal families appeared confirmed when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry withdrew from a joint charity with the Cambridges.

They announced in January 2020 that they were quitting the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to the U.S. and are currently living in Santa Barbara, California.

Meghan Markle’s reps slammed media speculation about the change

A spokesperson for the Sussexes reportedly “slammed” media speculation about the motive behind Markle’s alleged decision to remove the Duchess of Sussex’s name from Archie’s birth certificate.

Royal watchers described the move as “unprecedented” and “extraordinary.”

Some sources alleged that Markle removed her name from the document as a “snub to the Cambridges,” while others claimed it was a “nod to Princess Diana.”