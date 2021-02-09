Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank have given birth to a baby boy

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have welcomed their first child into the world. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

It was announced today that Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy in London.

This is Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank’s first child. The pair have been married since 2018.

The as-yet-unnamed boy is Queen Elizabeth’s ninth great-grandchild (the names of royal babies are traditionally announced sometime after birth).

He weighed 8 lbs, 1 oz.

Eugenie is the younger daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Andrew, and Sarah Ferguson.

In an official statement, the Royal Family confirmed that Eugenie had given birth at 0855 hours UK time at London’s The Portland Hospital.

The statement also read: “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

It concluded: “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

Princess Eugenie shared a pic of baby son’s hand

Princess Eugenie shared an adorable black and white photo to her Instagram feed of the happy parents grasping a little baby’s hand.

The Royal Family also announced the happy news on their Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Fans around the world congratulated Princess Eugenie

The comments section of the Instagram posts were instantly flooded with messages of “congratulations” and heart-shaped emojis from all around the world.

And on Twitter fans expressed their congratulations and excitement at the birth.

Fans also speculated about what Her Highness might decide to call this new addition to the royal family. One Twitter user wrote: “any clues on what they chose to name him? this is so exciting.”

Eugenie and Jack recently moved into Frogmore Cottage after it became vacant when Harry and Meghan moved to North America. The property reportedly still belongs to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but the couple is apparently happy to have Jack and Eugenie stay.

Frogmore Cottage is close to Eugenie’s parents’ home at the Royal Lodge at Windsor Great Park. And the Queen herself is not far away at Windsor Castle. So there’s plenty of help for the new parents.

Many congratulations to the happy couple.

It’s been a great day for the Royal Family as it was also announced earlier today that the Queen and her family stand to double their profits in the next ten years after they sold off some Crown Estate lands to some energy companies that plan to build wind farms.

And over the weekend, the Queen reached a hugely impressive milestone when she surpassed a whopping 69 years on the throne.