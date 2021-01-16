Prince Harry is ‘heartbroken’ over Megxit: Royal insider reacts

Prince Harry is reportedly “heartbroken” about Royal Family tensions resulting from the decision by him and his wife, Meghan Markle, to step down from their position as senior working members of the Royal Family according to journalist Tom Bradby.

Bradby made the revelation in the upcoming episode of ITV’s Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh, scheduled to air on Sunday.

Bradby is a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He interviewed the couple for their 2019 documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

Bradby was asked whether he believed that the Sussexes have been happier since “Megxit.”

He answered that although they were feeling better, content, and excited by their new life in America. Harry was also heartbroken by the tensions caused by their decision to leave the Royal Family.

“I think they are feeling better, yes… So are they unhappy? No, I think they are content, the things they are doing they are quite excited by,” Bradby said according to People. “I think he is heartbroken by the situation with his family. You don’t necessarily need to have knowledge to know that, but I think it is true.”

He insisted that although the last year has been very difficult for the couple, and Prince Harry was heartbroken by the situation with the family, they remained happy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their position as senior members of the Royal Family in January 2020.

The announcement plunged the Royal Family into a crisis.

A source close to the Royal Family reacts

According to the Daily Mail, a royal insider has reacted to the claim by Bradby that Harry is heartbroken over the family tension due to Megxit.

The insider said they were surprised about Bradby’s comment and added that it would have been better if Harry had communicated his feelings directly to his family rather than to Bradby.

“Surely it would have been better, if this is what Harry feels, that he had said this to his family rather than a journalist,” the insider reportedly said.

Prince Harry and Prince William have been trying the mend fences

Meanwhile, media reports claim that Harry and his older brother Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, have been making moves to mend fences following the strain to their relationship as a result of Megxit.

The royal watcher Katie Nicholl told ET that Harry and William exchanged phone calls, video calls, and presents over the holiday season.

According to Nicholl, the effort over the holiday season has improved the relationship between both families.

Harry and Meghan are currently living in Santa Barbara, California.

Meghan gave birth to their son, Archie Harrison, in March 2019.