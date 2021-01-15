Meghan Markle is reportedly “sick to her stomach” over half-sister Samantha’s upcoming tell-all memoir

Meghan Markle is reportedly upset about her half-sister Samantha Markle’s upcoming tell-all memoir, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.

Despite feeling “sick to her stomach” about the book, she has resolved not to “act bothered or upset about it in public” according to a source that spoke with In Touch Weekly.

The source also revealed that Prince Harry is supporting his wife and “doesn’t believe a word that comes out of Samantha’s mouth.”

The latest news comes after media reports claimed back in February 2020 that Meghan was so upset when she learned that her half-sister was writing a tell-all memoir that she burst into tears.

Meghan reportedly accused Samantha of taking advantage of her.

Samantha Markle’s book will come out in February

Samantha Markle, 56, is set to release her tell-all memoir, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1, on February 1.

She first announced she was writing the memoir back in April 2017.

According to the publishers Barnes & Noble, the nearly 330-page book will expose “hidden truths about her family, as a royal fairy tale plummets from the tea towels.”

A synopsis by the publisher also reads:

“Amidst a firestorm of fake news and media mayhem, Samantha Markle shares the truth about her life and family against all odds and ultimatums, as a royal fairytale plummets from the tea towels.”

Although the book is billed as a tell-all memoir, Samantha has reportedly said it was not designed to attack Meghan but she admitted in an interview with The Sun that Meghan might not be comfortable with it.

Meghan Markle and Samantha haven’t seen each other in years

Meghan Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, moved into their $14.7 million mansion in Santa Barbara, California in the Summer of 2020.

Meghan gave birth to their son Archie back in May 2019. Meghan Markle was previously married to Trevor Engelson.

Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha lives in Florida.

According to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in their biographical book Finding Freedom, the Duchess of Sussex and Samantha are estranged.

They have not seen each other since 2008. They have seen each other on only two occasions since they were children.

Samantha has often criticized Meghan Markle in the past

Samantha has previously criticized Meghan Markle, so her book is expected to be critical of the Duchess of Sussex.

She once described her sister as a “shallow social climber,” and the “Duchess of Nonsense,” according to the Daily Mail.

She slammed Markle as “inhumane” and accused her of turning her back on their father and the family.