Meghan Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson expecting first child with wife Tracey Kurland

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson has announced he is expecting his first child with wife Tracey Kurland.

The 43-year-old Hollywood producer confirmed the happy news in a post on his Instagram, which revealed the couple are expecting a baby girl with the due date in September

A photo alongside the post showed him and nutritionist Kurland wearing masks while under lockdown at home in California, with him cradling her growing baby bump.

Trevor Engelson brands Kurland ‘future mom of the year’

Engelson wrote in the caption, ‘Future mother of the year and girl dad way outta his league! Best thing I’ve ever produced hands down. Baby girl, So excited to meet you in September!”

Engelson and Meghan Markle — who is now living in Los Angeles with husband Prince Harry — were married for two years from 2011 and 2013.

He went on to marry Kurland in Montecito, California, in October 2018. Both Engelson and Kurland are first-time parents.

Meghan and Engelson tied the knot back in September 2011 in a wedding in Jamaica, but split just under two years later over ‘irreconcilable differences’, before their divorce was finalized in 2014.

Engelson is a big-time Hollywood producer

Engelson runs a Hollywood production company called Underground, which has produced a string of big films including Sandra Bullock’s All About Steve, Robert Pattinson’s Remember Me and family superhero movie Zoom.

Kurland is a registred dietician who works for The Renfrew Center in Los Angeles, as well as running her own business called Tracey Kurland Nutrition.

According to her LinkedIn, she works one-on-one with clients to help them deal with eating disorders and come up with sustainable plans to help them eat healthier.

She initially studied a Bachelor of Arts in Communication at the University of Southern California before studying a Master of Science in Nutrition Education at Columbia University.

Prince Harry’s life ‘turned upside down’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to be one of the biggest stories of the year after their announcement in January that they wanted to step back from their duties as part of the Royal family.

According to reports this week, Harry told friends his life has been ‘turned upside down’ since the couple’s move to North America with son Archie, who turns one next month.

Harry and Meghan made their last official appearance as Royals in March this year, and have since began the process of setting up a new founcation called Archewell after being told they can no longer use their Sussex Royal brand.