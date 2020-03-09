End of an era: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s last official appearance as Royals

A bittersweet moment this Monday occurred in Britain as Queen Elizabeth’s purported “favorite” grandchild Prince Harry appeared with his American bride and mother of his son Archie, Meghan Markle, for a final turn of duty.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their final appearance as senior members of the Royal Family on Monday at the annual Commonwealth Service, held at Westminster Abbey.

This televised event has marked the final event that the couple will attend in an official capacity as Royals for any public engagement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.

In the USA, morning news show TODAY on NBC had the whole moment captured for posterity.

What is the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey?

This service is held at the Abbey on Commonwealth Day, always the second Monday in March. It features the appearance of heads of government and representatives of the 54 countries and 2.4 billion citizens of the Commonwealth (of Britain).

Attending were Her Majesty The Queen, accompanied by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, and The Earl and Countess of Wessex.

This year, booked to speak were Craig David, Alexandra Burke, and boxer Anthony Joshua, who was slated to give the reflection.

According to their official website:

“Held on Commonwealth Day, the Commonwealth Service is the world’s premier, inter-faith, public event to celebrate the Commonwealth of Nations and provides an opportunity to focus attention on this voluntary association of 54 countries and their commitment to promoting democracy, human rights, the rule of law and equality for its 2.4 billion citizens. The aim of the Commonwealth Service is to celebrate the unity, diversity, and linkages of the modern Commonwealth and to foster greater understanding of the Commonwealth’s achievements and role, particularly amongst its young people.”

What is the problem with the public perception of Meghan Markle?

There’s a lot of subtle and not-so-subtle negative press in Britain surrounding the biracial American divorcee actress.

Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain has been outspoken about his dislike for how she has handled the position she married into:

Meghan just posted this photo of herself on her Instagram.

Despite his past sniping at Markle, Morgan penned a softer column praising the duo’s star appeal and her radiant smile at Harry, the two clearly in love. He wrote:

“Even the most diehard Meghan fans, who see subliminal racism in every criticism of her, have had to bite their indignant protective lips. Yet my overriding thought process on seeing the photo was simply this: ‘There you go… that wasn’t too hard, was it?’ This is all Meghan and Harry ever had to do: pitch up looking like rock stars, smile for the cameras, do their bit for charity, and let the photos do the work for them.”

The opposite of Piers’ ability to soften on the Markle business is controversial right-wing journalist Katie Hopkins.

She regularly dresses as Markle in bracing videos and blasts the “wokeness” culture in Britain, while poking relentlessly at the couple who now call North America home.