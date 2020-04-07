Archewell: Harry and Meghan’s foundation plans and the meaning behind the name

Archewell just became the new buzz word among Prince Harry and Meghan Markle followers.

What is the significance of this name, and what are Harry and Meghan planning in the wake of their dramatic exit from the royal family? Hint: It’s all about the couple’s plans for their foundation.

Archewell has special meaning for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fascinated the world even before their fabulous royal wedding, which enchanted viewers around the world. And when the couple welcomed their very first baby into the world, a son named Archie, they seemed destined to become the golden couple of the royal world.

But then came Markle’s and her prince’s controversial exit from England, first to Canada and most recently to Los Angeles, California. In their latest move, Meghan and Harry are attracting attention again for their new non-profit organization, which they named Archewell.

The name comes from the Greek word for “source of action.” Baby Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who celebrates his first birthday next month, owes his name to that Greek word. As for the actions that Meghan and Harry hope will result from their new organization, they told the UK Telegraph that they want “to do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”

Those meaningful goals may result in projects ranging from a well-being website to emotional support groups to educational programs, all under the auspices of Archewell, which Markle and her prince also said “is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.”

Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry head up both Archewell and Sussex Royal?

The reason for Meghan and Harry to choose Los Angeles for their move also is at least partly revealed in their new revelations about their plans for Archewell.

The non-profit organization will work on multi-media offerings, such as films and podcasts, made easier by their move to the entertainment industry’s unofficial capital in Hollywood. Markle even has already developed a Hollywood girl squad, with members such as Jennifer Aniston.

Although Markle and Harry, still known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, initially intended to wait to unveil their organization, their new statement results from leaks through the legal papers they filed, according to Newsweek.

As for the couple’s Sussex Royal brand, it is now ended, replaced by Archewell. And although the couple released an overview about the organization, Meghan and Harry hinted at a much more significant debut in saying, “We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”

Just prior to Markle and Harry unveiling some details about Archewell, Queen Elizabeth II attracted attention for her special broadcast, below, which served as a call to the countries that she rules to stay strong in battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Meghan and Harry revealed as part of their announcement that they had wanted to avoid unveiling their plans about their organization at this time because they did not want to detract attention from the coronavirus battle. But their legal papers that they filed in the United States leaked despite their best efforts.

“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be,” added the couple.